Book features memories about former Deputy Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese agricultural specialists have shared their memories of former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Công Tạn, in a new book launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The book, entitled Phó Thủ Tướng Nguyễn Công Tạn, Những Ký Ức và Kỷ Niệm (Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Công Tạn: Memories and Reminiscences), was released to mark the tenth anniversary of his death.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said that the late Deputy Prime Minister, throughout his career, was a talented leader with a profound vision for agriculture.

His contributions helped advance Vietnamese agriculture significantly, from adopting advanced technologies to reforming policies, making agricultural production a vital pillar of the national economy, he added.

"The lessons on management and scientific research, closely tied to practice, from the late Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Công Tạn are still valuable and relevant today. By combining theory with scientific practice, he left behind profound lessons not only for each individual but also for future generations of officials in the agricultural sector to study, learn and develop.”

Tạn was born in 1935 in the northern province of Thái Bình. As Deputy Prime Minister and head of the agricultural sector, he directed the issuance and implementation of many important policies that facilitated farmers' access to capital, scientific technology and markets.

He promoted collaboration to create a closed supply chain, from production and processing to the consumption of agricultural products. He also encouraged farmers and businesses to invest in research and adopt new technologies to enhance the productivity and quality of agricultural products.

“The contributions of the late Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Công Tạn were significant to Vietnamese agriculture, while also improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country,” Tiến said.

The book consists of 29 articles about the late Deputy Prime Minister, written by Vietnamese agricultural specialists including Dr Đặng Kim Sơn, former Director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Tạ Quang Ngọc, former member of the Central Committee and former Minister of Fisheries and Dr Nguyễn Xuân Cường, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Nguyễn Công Tạn died aged 80 on November 1, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Công Tạn: Memories and Reminiscences is published both in print and online versions. — VNS