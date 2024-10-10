Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2024 to take place in Hải Phòng City

HẢI PHÒNG – The Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2024 (B.Fest 2024), the fourth of its kind, will be held in the northern port city of Hải Phòng from October 25-27.

Speaking at a press conference on October 9 about the event, Belgian Ambassador Karl Van den Bossche said this will be an opportunity for the Belgium community in Vietnam and local residents to share unique cultural values while promoting economic and tourism cooperation.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Dung, Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, said the event will popularise the image of Hải Phòng's land and people, especially investment incentives and a favourable investment environment to domestic and international friends.

Visitors to the festival will have a chance to learn about the origin of Belgian beer and understand why it was recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

The three-day event will introduce 30 types of beer that are imported directly from Belgium and specialty dishes steeped in Belgian style.

It will also feature three concerts with the participation of leading domestic and foreign artists, including famous Belgian DJs.

A seminar on innovation and sustainable development will be held on October 25 to introduce Hải Phòng's investment environment to domestic and foreign investors. — VNA/VNS