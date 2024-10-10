Divo Tùng Dương’s liveshow gets ‘rejuvenated’ with young guest artists

HÀ NỘI — The inexhaustible creativity and hard work of Vietnamese divo Tùng Dương seems to never end.

Straight off the back of releasing two elaborate music videos, within a time frame of just three months, the singer now is busy preparing for a liveshow in November.

Entitled Tùng Dương – Người Đàn Ông Hát (Tùng Dương – The Singing Man), the show will be his 14th event of its kind. After many years of tirelessly creating his own musical personality, with concerts such as Những Ô Màu Lập Phương (The Coloured Cubes), Trời và Đất (Heaven and Earth) and Human, Tùng Dương is performing a show which will embody his passion and dedication and to honour humanity.

The singer said that the new show will encapsulate the sharing, calmness and optimism derived from the reflections on his life after a year filled with many ups and downs and especially the recent deadly Yagi Typhoon.

“Through the liveshow, I want to express my gratitude to the songwriters of Hà Nội. This year, the Hồng (Red River) has risen due to floods and I also want to honour the river that has witnessed the ups and downs of history. When the river swells in the floods, we feel deep sorrow, reflecting on many aspects of life,” Dương said.

The first part of the liveshow will be dedicated to the tunes by composers Trần Tiến, Phó Đức Phương, Phú Quang, Lê Minh Sơn, and Lưu Hà An. The melodies of those songwriters, Dương said: "Embodies the spirit and preserves the cultural essence of Hà Nội".

To keep the show fresh and celebrate a companionship with a young generation of singers, Dương has invited four most popular singers today, including Double 2T, Soobin Hoàng Sơn, Trung Quân Idol and singer-songwriter Tăng Duy Tân.

Rapper Double 2T, winner of the TV show Rap Việt, featured in Tùng Dương’s epic-styled music video Cánh Chim Phượng Hoàng (Phoenix Wings) which launched in June.

Singer-songwriter Tăng Duy Tân, cousin to Tùng Dương, has crafted several híts that have resonated with young audiences. In the show in November, the divo will perform Tái Sinh (Reborn), a song specially composed for him by Tân.

“A young artist admired by many audiences, Tân is cautious, a perfectionist and responsible. He has spent a year nurturing a new song for me to perform in this liveshow," Dương said.

In their first collaboration, Tùng Dương and the multi-talented artist Soobin Hoàng Sơn will duet two songs. Additionally, Dương will debut a popular R&B tune composed by Soobin, while the young singer will in reply perform one of Dương's hits.

Dương and Trung Quân Idol are set to enchant audiences with their tuneful and velvety voices, covering romantic ballads.

“This live concert will bring a youthful vibe, offering a less ‘challenging’ experience than some previous shows. After enduring difficulties, like the recent deadly typhoon and serious floods, a vibrant night of music will be a tribute to special audiences who have been the motivation behind my singing and creativity. The concert is all about shared joy and energy,” Dương said.

Tùng Dương – Người Đàn Ông Hát is at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on November 23. Following Hà Nội, it will tour Đà Nẵng on December 1, featuring guest artists Thanh Lam, singer Trung Quân Idol and winner of the national singing contest Sao Mai (Morning Star) 2022 Lê Minh Ngọc. — VNS



