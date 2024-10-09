Annual award for Hà Nội honours architect Hoàng Đạo Kính

HÀ NỘI — The architect Hoàng Đạo Kính secured the Grand Prize at the 17th Bùi Xuân Phái - For the Love of Hà Nội Awards.

Born in Hà Nội in 1941, the professor and doctor has substantially contributed to the restoration of many cultural and architectural structures nationwide for the last 50 years.

He and his colleagues restored famous historical sites symbolising the millennium-old city of Hà Nội, such as the covered pavilion for the doctoral steeles at the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám complex and the Hà Nội Opera House.

In addition, he has also preserved and restored other heritage sites such as Tây Đằng Communal House, Kim Liên Pagoda, Tây Phương Pagoda and Thầy Pagoda.

Hoàng Đạo Kính said: "I want to clarify that I am not a 'knight of architectural relics' as people said about me. I am simply a specialist, someone who is deeply passionate about the work I have chosen, which is why I have dedicated my life to the preservation and restoration of heritage sites."

The Bùi Xuân Phái awards were launched in 2008 by Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sports) newspaper and the descendants of the esteemed late artist Bùi Xuân Phái (1920-1988), one of the key individuals behind Việt Nam’s modern art scene.

It aims to honour the contributions of individuals and organisations to the capital city.

The Bùi Xuân Phái (BXP) Awards include other categories: the BXP Award for Works, the BXP Award for Good Deeds and BXP Award for Ideas.

The book entitled Hà Nội thời cận đại - từ nhượng địa đến thành phố (1873-1945) (Hà Nội in Modern Times – from Conceded Territory to City) by Đào Thị Diến were the proud recipients of the BXP Award for Works.

The book is published by the Hà Nội Publishing House and the Nhã Nam Publishing and Communications JSC.

This book is the result of over 30 years of research by author Diến, who has worked diligently to reconstruct the early period of Hà Nội's modern history.

Through the lens of archival documents, the author examined the transformation of Hà Nội as it evolved into a modern city, becoming the capital of French Indochina in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The BXP Award for Good Deeds was presented to US saxophonist Kenny G’s music video Going Home, produced by the Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper and IB Group Việt Nam.

In the video Kenny G performed at famous destinations in Hà Nội, including Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature and on the Long Biên Bridge.

It has been viewed millions of times on various distribution platforms.

Chairman of IB Group Việt Nam Nguyễn Thùy Dương revealed that the team spent eight months persuading Kenny G to participate in the music video.

"Our goal was to use music, a universally cherished medium, to link with images that hold historical and cultural importance for both Hà Nội and Việt Nam. Through our music video, we hope to inspire international friends to gain a deeper understanding of Hà Nội," he said.

Meanwhile, the BXP Award for Ideas went to plans to renovate the landscape around Thiền Quang Lake and its vicinity, which was drawn up and developed by the People’s Committee of Hai Bà Trưng District in 2023.

Beyond just an idea, this project is now in its initial stages of implementation and has received widespread public support.

"On October 18, the Hai Bà Trưng District People's Committee is scheduled to report to the city to officially hold an inauguration ceremony and unveil the plaque for the project, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day," said Nguyễn Quang Trung, chairman of the Hai Bà Trưng District People's Committee. — VNS