Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

M’sia’s ferry museum set to open this year

October 08, 2024 - 16:48
The Penang Ferry Floating Museum, housed in the decommissioned iconic ferry Pulau Pinang at the Tanjung City Marina, will open its doors at the end of the year.

 

The iconic Penang Ferry Museum being towed from Bagan Dalam Slipway to SPCT. The Star/ANN Photo

GEORGE TOWN – The Penang Ferry Floating Museum, housed in the decommissioned iconic ferry Pulau Pinang at the Tanjung City Marina, will open its doors at the end of the year.

Penang Ferry Museum curator Siti Faridah Hani Damsi said the ferry has undergone more than 70 per cent of repair work and 90 per cent of refurbishment work.

The ferry was towed from the Bagan Dalam slipway on the mainland to Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) yesterday, where it will be anchored before being moved to its permanent place at Tanjung City Marina.

It was expected to reach SPCT at 3pm because of stormy weather but had reached earlier.

It was earlier reported that the ferry, which was half sunken in Bagan Dalam in 2021, would be fully restored to be a museum by a private company.

The report said Printhero Merchandise (M) Sdn Bhd was picked because of its experience in managing souvenir shops at the foothill of Penang Hill, Muzium Negara and Muzium Perak.

Upon completion, this ferry museum is set to feature exhibits, souvenir shops, a cafe and photography spots.

The old iconic ferries, some commissioned in the 1970s, were retired at the end of 2020 and replaced by speed boats.

The other old ferries are Pulau Kapas and Pulau Undan, which are currently in the process of being scrapped.

Pulau Paya is now docked at Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda and is expected to be turned into a restaurant, Pulau Angsa is set to be used for tourism purposes while Pulau Talang Talang is at a dry dock in Lumut.

The ferry terminals on the mainland and the island were upgraded and a fleet of four new modern ferries were brought in at a cost of RM100mil, and have been plying the channel since August 2023.— The Star/ANN

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam, France sign five-year cultural cooperation programme

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has held talks with French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati in Paris, during which they signed a cultural cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2024-2028 period, marking a new development in the Việt Nam - France partnership in this field.
Life & Style

Hà Nội in 3D

In a collaboration with People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm District, archivists from the National Archives Centre launched a 3D online exhibition of Hà Nội Liberation Day to mark the 70th anniversary of the event.
Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
Life & Style

Flying the flag for Liberation Day

A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom