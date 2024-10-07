Lai Châu Tourism - Culture Week 2024 slated for November

LAI CHÂU – The Lai Châu Tourism - Culture Week 2024 will take place from October 8-11 with a set of diverse activities, highlighted by a Việt Nam - China art exchange, and a sanctioned Marathon event.

Activities to be held during the week include the introduction of Lai Châu tourism, the screening of video clips featuring local tourist destinations, the promotion of OCOP products and typical farm produce of many localities.

The festivities will involve eight Northwestern provinces and neighbouring localities, HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and even Chinese localities.

A cultural space will be organised to spotlight the cultural identity of local ethnic communities, and a tourism space that will feature the beauty of local destinations, together with a photo exhibition and an ornamental plant display.

Lai Châu culinary culture will also be introduced with 20 booth featuring various local and sumptuous dishes.

At the same time, a farmtrip will be held from November 8-9, along with a seminar on building a city tour of the Lai Châu programme.

The Lai Châu Tourism - Culture Week aims to preserve and promote the traditional cultural identities of local ethnic minority groups to domestic and foreign visitors, giving them a deeper insight into the customs, traditions and unique lifestyles of the communities.

The week-long event is also hoped to contribute to foster community connections, and links between different regions of Việt Nam, promoting cultural exchanges. In the process, the event is hoped to create momentum for economic development and improving the living conditions for local communities through sustainable tourism activities. — VNA/VNS