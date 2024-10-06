Making old films brighter

It marks the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and the 1014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội (1010-2024), as well as celebrating the beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese long dress).
A highlight of the event will be an outdoor area showcasing two models: “Việt Bắc – Capital of the Resistance” from Thái Nguyên University Publishing House and “Hà Nội – Capital of Peace” from Hà Nội Publishing House, along with booths from various publishers and distribution units.
The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum will host an art exhibition called 'Hà Nội Sức Sống và Niềm Tin' (Hà Nội - Vitality and Belief) from October 8 to 22 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Hà Nội on October 10, 1954.
Thảo Điền Ward in HCM City's District 2 has been listed as one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out Magazine. Many people love this area due to its wide range of international pubs and bars, and nice places to hang out for friends and families. What do you think? Do you know any cooler places in Việt Nam?
A hát bội (classical drama) art troupe from the ancient town of Hội An is performing in the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation (IMACO) in Andong City, Gyeongsangbuk, Korea in exchanging multi-culture and arts among 25 countries in the world at the event.