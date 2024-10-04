Sóc Trăng to host week of cultural extravaganza, sporting thrill

SÓC TRĂNG – The Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng is gearing up for the first Culture, Sports and Tourism Week, with the 6th Oóc om bóc festival - Ngo boat race scheduled from November 9-15.

Trần Văn Lâu, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee and head of the festival organising board, said the festival has become a unique cultural hallmark that defines the distinct "brand" of Sóc Trăng over the past years.

It is a great opportunity to popularise the image of its people, land, cultural identity as well as its potential and advantages to friends both inside and outside the province, he said.

It is also to celebrate the rich cultural traditions of the Khmer ethnic community in Sóc Trăng, as well as the broader southern region of Việt Nam.

It reflects the aspirations and spiritual needs of the Khmer people, offering them a platform to engage in and preserve their cultural heritage.

The festival's highlight will be the highly anticipated Ngo boat race, expected to draw between 55 and 60 male and female teams.

Throughout the week, a myriad of events will unfold across prominent locations in Sóc Trăng City, including Bạch Đằng square, Maspero river, and the freshwater lake cultural area.

Other highlights include a moon worshipping ceremony, the Loi Protip water lantern release contest, and a performance of the Cà Hâu boat.

There will be the 10 booths set up by Sóc Trăng and adjacent provinces to display and introduce OCOP products and regional specialties.

This event will also witness a historic moment as Sóc Trăng aims to set a Guinness World Record for the largest performance of traditional Khmer music.

In a significant move, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment has compiled a list of 17 projects open to investment for the 2025-2030 period, which has been submitted to the provincial People's Committee for approval.

These projects span various sectors, ranging from industry and industrial infrastructure, energy and electricity, agriculture, healthcare, to education and environment.

At the same time, to expedite the completion of project procedures, the department worked with various agencies to advise the provincial People's Committee on six key projects that require fast-tracking and are ready for investment calls.

They include a vocational school, a shopping outlet, a commercial service and residential complex, a 9ha hi-tech agricultural project at Thi Doi canal, a waste-to-energy solid waste treatment plant in Mỹ Tú district, and a commercial residential and market complex in Ngã Năm town. VNA/VNS