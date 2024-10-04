Hà Nội’s 'vitality and belief’ showcased in art exhibition

HÀ NỘI The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum will host an art exhibition called Hà Nội Sức Sống và Niềm Tin ('Hà Nội - Vitality and Belief') from October 8 to 22 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội's liberation on October 10, 1954.

The exhibition will showcase 70 selected works of painting, graphic art and sculpture from the museum's modern art collection. These pieces feature diverse materials and rich artistic language, vividly and authentically reflecting the vitality and strength of the capital city.

Hà Nội, the thousand-year-old capital, has endured many ups and downs throughout history and continues to be a source of inspiration for generations of artists across various art forms.

The works of art hold significant value and are deeply rooted in realism, vividly depicting the dynamic spirit and resilience of the capital, as well as the faith of the entire nation in this beloved land.

Hà Nội’s revolutionary spirit before 1945 is vividly illustrated in the Work Đánh Chiếm Bắc Bộ Phủ (Assault on Tonkin Palace) by artist Trần Đình Thọ. The courage of Hà Nội residents during the early days of resistance is captured in various pieces, including Chiến Lũy Ngã Tư Sở, Chợ Mơ (Ngã Tư Sở Defense Line, Mơ Market) by artist Nguyễn Văn Tỵ, Hà Nội Năm 1947 (Hà Nội in 1947) by artist Công Văn Trung and Thủ Đô Kháng Chiến (The Capital of Resistance) by artist Nguyễn Quang Phòng.

After nine years of resistance, Hà Nội is depicted in a vibrant atmosphere filled with flags and flowers welcoming the troops returning to liberate the capital in 1954. Works such as Hà Nội Đêm Giải Phóng (Hà Nội on Liberation Night) by artist Lê Thanh Đức, Phố Hàng Đường (Hàng Đường Street) by artist Trịnh Hữu Ngọc, and Niềm Vui Giải Phóng (Joy of Liberation) by artist Trần Khánh Chương capture beautiful scenes that are etched in memory and will forever live on in the hearts of the people of Hà Nội.

Art enthusiasts will also be able to admire many works of art featuring President Hồ Chí Minh with the people, soldiers, workers and future generations of city residents. Notable pieces include Bác Hồ Với Công Nhân Xe Lửa Gia Lâm (Uncle Hồ with Gia Lâm Railway Workers) by artist Phạm Văn Lung and Bác Hồ Thăm Lớp Vỡ Lòng (Uncle Hồ Visits a First-Grade Class) by artist Đỗ Hữu Huề.

A lot of the art illustrates a resilient Hà Nội throughout the years of war, emerging to build an increasingly beautiful capital. This is the Hà Nội portrayed in a tranquil, ancient light through the works of artists like Trần Bình Lộc and Bùi Xuân Phái.

Among the 70 pieces of art, the exhibition will feature the painting Phố Gia Ngư (Gia Ngư Street) by the renowned artist Bùi Xuân Phái (1920 – 1988), created in 1980 using oil on canvas.

Phái is particularly known for his depictions of Hà Nội, capturing the city's landscapes, architecture and daily life with a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. His work often reflects the spirit and essence of Hà Nội, using vibrant colors and expressive brushwork.

According to a representative from the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 'Hà Nội - Vitality and Belief' is expected to be a valuable gift and a meaningful activity in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Hà Nội, dedicated to the city and art-loving audiences.

As part of the exhibition, an Art Talk programme titled 'Master Painter Nguyễn Tư Nghiêm - Connecting Traditional Aesthetic Values with the Contemporary' will take place in the exhibition space on October 12. VNS