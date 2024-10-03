Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam, Japan cooperate to balance tourism development, cultural heritage preservation

October 03, 2024 - 09:40
Hirashima Takashi, Deputy Director of the Japan National Tourism Organisation, affirmed that the two countries have many similarities in culture and tourism.
Participants at the second Việt Nam – Japan tourism seminar. Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese and Japanese tourism experts shared experiences and discuss solutions to optimise the cultural heritage preservation and sustainable tourism development at the second Việt Nam – Japan tourism seminar in Hà Nội on October 2.

The event was co-organised online by the Việt Nam Institute for Tourism Development Research (ITDR) and the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute (JTTRI).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism Phạm Văn Thủy introduced about Việt Nam’s advantages to develop tourism.

He noted that Japan is always an important market of Việt Nam’s tourism sector.

He said Việt Nam is making efforts to develop new and creative tourism products based on cultural values, meeting the increasingly diverse needs of international tourists.

However, its tourism sector is also facing challenges in protecting and developing cultural heritage values.

He said maintaining a balance between tourism development and heritage conservation is an important task.

Hirashima Takashi, Deputy Director of the Japan National Tourism Organisation, affirmed that the two countries have many similarities in culture and tourism.

In particular, cultural heritage tourism brings many values, contributing to nurturing the pride of each citizen in their homeland and country; raising awareness and mutual respect between cultures and regions in a country and among countries.

He said the tourism industry needs to build reasonable products, economic mechanisms, train human resources, protect the environment and provide livelihoods for people in heritage areas. VNA/VNS

