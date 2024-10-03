Golden linga of Bình Thuận becomes national treasure

BÌNH THUẬN – A ceremony was held at Po Sah Inu tower relic site in Phan Thiết City of Bình Thuận to announce the Prime Minister’s decision to add the golden linga of Bình Thuận into the list of national treasures, and kick off the Kate Festival, a traditional festival of Chăm followers of Brahmanism in the south-central province.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Võ Thành Huy said that the object was found in an archaeological excavation at the Pô Dam Tower Relic Site in Lạc Trị village, Phú Lạc commune, Tuy Phong District. It was recognised as a national architectural and artistic relic in 1996.

The Golden Linga of Bình Thuận dates back to around the 8th-9th century. It is a unique, rare original artifact with a unique form, which has high historical, cultural, and aesthetic value.

The newly-recognised national treasure weighs 78.36 grammes, with gold making up 90.4%, while the remaining 9.6% is silver and copper.

Director of the department Bùi Thế Nhân said it is of great value to the research and understanding of cultural and historical issues related to the Pô Dam relic in particular and the Chăm culture in general.

This is an important scientific document not only for archaeology, but also for the study of history, culture, fine arts, religion, metallurgy, and goldsmithing craft of the Chăm community in the past.

Following the announcement, Kate Festival 2024 was opened with the Po Sah Inu Goddess costume procession ceremony, the most important ritual of the festival.

Kate Festival begins with rituals at Chăm temples and towers, then moves to the villages, families of monks, dignitaries, and Chăm Brahman families. It aims to show respect to gods and pray for favourable weather, bumper harvests, marital harmony, and the health and protection of society.

The festival features other traditional rituals and performances, including the opening ceremony of the main tower, Linga-Yoni altar bathing rite, dressing up and making offerings on the occasion of Kate in front of the main tower.

This year, the festival takes place from October 1-2.

Bình Thuận is home to more than 40,000 Chăm people who live primarily in the districts of Tuy Phong, Bac Binh, Ham Thuan Bac, and Tanh Linh.

On the occasion, local authorities have visited and extended greetings to Chăm dignitaries, policy beneficiaries, and reputable people and the whole Chăm community in the province. VNA/VNS