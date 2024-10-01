Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Special TV shows to mark 70th Liberation Day anniversary of Hà Nội

October 01, 2024 - 17:00
Twenty special documentaries produced by the national television station, the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, the Sao Khuê Film Studio, and independent filmmaker Jean-Noel Poirier (former French Ambassador to Việt Nam) will be available on this app.
VTV Deputy General Director Đỗ Thanh Hải speaks at the press meeting on September 30. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Television (VTV) is scheduled to broadcast a large number of programmes in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hà Nội (October 10, 1954 - 2024).

The series of key events and programmes marking the 70th Liberation Day anniversary has been prepared diligently and will be broadcast on the multi-platform system of VTV, VTV Deputy General Director Đỗ Thanh Hải told a press meeting.

Apart from reports in news programmes, he noted, VTV has coordinated with the municipal Department of Information and Communications to prepare for a Hà Nội-themed documentary week on its app VTVgo.

Twenty special documentaries produced by the national television station, the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, the Sao Khuê Film Studio, and independent filmmaker Jean-Noel Poirier (former French Ambassador to Việt Nam) will be available on this app.

Meanwhile, exchanges between the audience and the crews of three new documentaries will be broadcast live from October 4 to 6.

Looking back on the pride-worthy historical milestones of Hà Nội, a special music show featuring famous singers will spotlight local residents’ 80-day preparations for the day the Vietnamese army took over the capital from the French colonialists on October 10, 1954, a result of the nine-year resistance war whose peak was the globe-shaking Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

Another music programme will depict Hanoians as unyielding and urbane persons, and the city as a land of heritage and a confluence of the past, the present, and the future, Hải went on.

Many foreigners holding special sentiment towards Hanoi will gather at a talk show to share their love for the city as well as contributions to local development.

Additionally, two films – “Đào, Phở và Piano” (Peach blossom, Phở and Piano) and “Hoa sữa về trong gió” (Milkwood pine flower in the wind) – will also be broadcast on VTV channels on this occasion, according to Hải. VNA/VNS

