Vietnamese 'Prince of indie' releases new album

HÀ NỘI Two years after the release of his second album and the concert tour Một Vạn Năm (Ten Thousand Years), singer Vũ, who has been dubbed the Vietnamese "Prince of indie", has launched his third album, titled Bảo Tàng Của Nuối Tiếc (Museum of Regrets).

Featuring 10 tracks, Museum of Regrets takes listeners on a journey through a wide range of emotions – from the regrets and lingering feelings after broken relationships to gradual healing and a sense of peace within the soul.

The album clearly embodies the spirit of 'regret' without being sorrowful, instead offering a fresh perspective on love with a more mature outlook and appreciation for the past.

A special feature of Museum of Regrets is Vũ's collaboration with six guest artists, transforming his personal sadness into a shared story that reflects the experiences of many.

This diversity is showcased through various perspectives and dimensions, creating 10 musical paintings where listeners can easily empathise and find pieces of themselves while exploring this 'museum'.

Notably, the album marks Vũ’s first collaboration with fresh names like Mỹ Anh, Low G and Khang (Chillies), further enhancing the album's diversity and appeal.

“You are cordially invited to visit the museum. Here, all emotions can be shared freely,” Vũ wrote on his Facebook.

“These 10 songs are what I want to share with everyone, and these feelings will be preserved here. So, don’t worry – take your time to stroll through, listen... and then share your stories with me.

“Thank you all so much for accompanying me on this journey. As promised, this autumn, I look forward to seeing everyone at the 'Museum of Regrets'.”

The opening track of Museum of Regrets is the song Nếu Những Tiếc Nuối (If Regrets), featuring familiar guitar melodies intertwined with soothing string instruments. This creates a rustic and gentle musical atmosphere that resonates deeply with many listeners.

The song evokes a range of emotions: a hint of nostalgia for the past, a touch of anguish, but instead of sorrow, it invites reflection and contemplation on past relationships.

Before the full album release, Vũ had already unveiled the music video for Nếu Những Tiếc Nuối, which tells the story of a couple through love notes contained in a jar of paper stars.

Initially, they exchange messages of love, but over time, only the girl remains, packing her sadness and disappointment towards the boy (Vũ) into that jar.

When their conflicts reach a breaking point, the boy shatters the jar, creating a 'crack' in their relationship and leaving both with wounds that cannot be erased. Choosing to leave with a final thank you, the girl leaves the boy to reflect on their regrets.

After a journey that is full of emotions, the 'museum' closes with Bình Yên (Peacefulness), a song that Vũ previously released and which achieved impressive success. It carries a significant message that the singer wishes to convey to the audience: after all the regrets, each of us can still find peace within our souls, coming from the simplest and most ordinary things in life.

The entire album Museum of Regrets will be performed live for the first time during the concert tour of the same name. The first show will take place in HCM City on October 12, featuring three special guests: Hà Anh Tuấn, Khang (Chillies) and an undisclosed artist. The second show will be held in Hà Nội's Yên Sở Park on October 26.

Singer-songwriter Vũ, whose full name is Hoàng Thái Vũ, was born in 1995 in Hà Nội. Music lovers first learned about him in 2016 with songs uploaded onto YouTube and Soundcloud.

He officially became an underground artist with a large number of fans. His music, pop acoustic, has touched people’s hearts.

Vũ won the WeChoice Awards, a prestigious music award, twice, in 2016 and 2018. VNS