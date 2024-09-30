Vietnamese tourism and cinema potential promoted in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) is hosting a Việt Nam Tourism - Cinema Promotion Programme in the United States themed 'Việt Nam - New Destination of World Cinema' at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California.

Deputy Minister of MoCST Hồ An Phong said: "The Việt Nam Tourism and Cinema Promotion Programme aims to showcase Việt Nam as a travel destination and filming location, attracting Hollywood studios to shoot blockbuster films that boost international media impact and tourism."

"This programme also contributes to deepening and solidifying the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the United States."

Local authorities as well as tourism and transportation businesses in Hà Nội, HCM City, Ninh Bình and Quảng Bình Province are also joining the programme.

Around 500 guests, including agencies, investors, producers and directors of film studios in the US, have already attended some of the events.

The number of guests registered to participate in the programme reached into the thousands, highlighting the prestige and influence of Hollywood partners and showcasing the strong appeal of Việt Nam as a destination for foreign filmmakers.

The programme's main highlight is a seminar showcasing Việt Nam's tourism and cinematic potential, featuring stunning footage from films previously shot in Việt Nam.

It also presents commitments from localities and businesses in Việt Nam to attract international filmmakers, particularly from Hollywood.

During the discussion at the seminar, filmmakers who had worked in Việt Nam recounted their positive and successful experiences, praising the country and confirming that Việt Nam has significant film potential and a competitive advantage in the region.

Director Phillip Noyce said: “When making 'The Quiet American' over 20 years ago, I received support from local authorities, central and local agencies in Việt Nam, and enthusiastic participation from the local community."

"The film crew was provided with maximum assistance, from swift permit approvals to logistical support like security teams, ensuring smooth filming. These are memories I will never forget.”

Several memorandums of understanding were signed for cooperation in tourism and cinema between Vietnamese agencies, localities and businesses and US partners.

More than 10 booths for localities and businesses also promoted safe and sustainable Vietnamese destinations.

An exhibit showcasing Việt Nam's landscapes, people and culture featured nearly 100 photographs by photographer Trần Tuấn Việt, highlighting popular tourism destinations and the country's cinematic potential. VNS