The world's longest-established Beatles tribute band to tour

HÀ NỘI Fifty years after their breakup, the music of legendary band The Beatles, is still praised, sung and celebrated all over the world.

Now The Bootleg Beatles – the world's longest-established Beatles tribute band - promise to bring fans back in time with two performances in Hồ Chí Minh City and Hà Nội next month.

For over four decades since its establishment in 1980, the band have rocked over 4,500 live shows across the globe.

The Bootleg Beatles not only cover the famed songs, they even imitate their looks, their fashion and their mannerisms. The quartet’s entertaining shows always to take audience back through six or seven different periods of The Beatles' journey.

The Bootleg Beatles consist of Steve White (Paul McCartney), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon), Steve Hill (George Harrison) and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr).

The goal of The Bootleg Beatles is very simple – to make the audience temporarily forget reality for a few hours. Their shows promises to take audience back in time for a nostalgic whirlwind trip through the sixties with famous tunes of The Beatles such as Yesterday, She Loves You, Love Me Do, Hey Jude, Don't Let Me Down.

The UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph praised the band’s performance as “Less a tribute – more a reincarnation,” while The Times wrote “You have to pinch yourself that you’re not seeing some kind of all magic at play.”

Director of AMO Vietnam Đỗ Thu Giang, the organiser of The Bootleg Beatles’ shows in Việt Nam, said that the music of The Beatles is for all ages and stands the test of time.

“However, audiences around the world, including Việt Nam, will never again have the opportunity to enjoy the music of The Beatles with all four members.

"Meanwhile, The Bootleg Beatles have been playing the music of the 'Fab Four' at the highest level for 44 years. Their charisma, performance style and ability to interact with the audience are outstanding, helping to spread the musical message," she said.

In Việt Nam, the band will have a one-night show in HCM City on October 31 at the Hòa Bình Municipal Theatre, and in Hà Nội on November 2&3 at the Friendship Palace.

After the shows in Việt Nam, the band will continue their tour with a busy schedule performing in several cities across the UK as well as in other countries such as Croatia, Hungary, Denmark, and Sweden. VNS