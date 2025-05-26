More foreign leaders extend condolences over former State President’s passing

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Thailand, Brunei, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Republic of Korea (RoK), Mongolia, and Peru have sent messages and letters of condolences to Việt Nam, following the death of former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương on May 20.

In their messages of condolence, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand highly valued the great contributions of the former Vietnamese State leader to Việt Nam’s national construction and development as well as to strengthening the Việt Nam-Thailand relationship, stressing that the state visit to Thailand in 1998 by Lương laid a foundation and paved the way for the two countries to upgrade their relationship to the current Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a message of condolences to Vietnamese leaders and the bereaved family, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his deep respect for the late leader, calling him a close friend and recalling fond memories of their meetings, especially during mutual state visits. He highly evaluated the former leader’s significant contributions to strengthening Việt Nam–Brunei relations and his dedication to improving the lives of the Vietnamese people and promoting the country’s prosperity and development.

Meanwhile, in its message, the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK praised Lương’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socialist building and to strengthening the DPRK–Việt Nam relations.

In his condolence message, Acting President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the RoK Lee Ju-ho emphasised that during his tenure, Lương laid a strong foundation for Việt Nam’s development and made great contributions to advancing the RoK – Việt Nam relations, including the elevation of the bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership in the 21st century.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh also described the former Vietnamese leader as an outstanding leader who made major contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. He recalled Lương’s state visit to Mongolia in 2000, during which the late President signed a new agreement on friendship and cooperation between the two nations, marking a significant step forward in lifting the traditional friendship to a new height.

Meanwhile, President Alberto Moreno Rojas and General Secretary Manuel Guerra Velasquez of the Communist Party of Peru – Red Fatherland praised Lương for his dedication and integrity throughout various leadership roles. — VNS