French President begins state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of France Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron arrived in Hà Nội evening, beginning a state visit to Việt Nam until Tuesday at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Lương Cường.

Chairman of the Vietnamese President’s Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng welcomed the French delegation at Nội Bài International Airport.

President Macron’s entourage include Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Eric Lombard, Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, Minister attached to the Minister for the Interior François-Noël Buffet, Minister of State for Francophonie and International Partnerships attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Thani Mohamed Soilihi, and French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said during the visit, the two sides are set to discuss many fields and concrete projects to promote cooperation priorities such as economy – trade – investment, defence – security, innovation, science – technology, education – training, and health care. The new cooperation agreements expected to be signed during the trip will create more momentum and an important legal basis for bilateral cooperation in the years to come.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said President Macron’s state visit holds great significance for the two countries’ relations. Việt Nam is the first destination of the French leader’s tour of three Southeast Asian nations, with the other two being Indonesia and Singapore.

During a visit to France by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in October 2024, the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Eight months later, President Macron is now paying a state visit to Việt Nam which aims to once again affirm the vigorous growth of bilateral relations as well as the newly established partnership. — VNA/VNS