PM meets with Malaysian Senate President

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with President of the Senate of Malaysia Dato Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday as part of his official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings.

Ali Basah stressed that Việt Nam is Malaysia's only comprehensive strategic partner in Asia, noting Chính's visit presents an important opportunity for the two countries to promote the substantive and effective implementation of cooperation agreements under the newly upgraded partnership framework.

Chính congratulated Malaysia on its achievements in recent years, particularly in economic development, to which the Malaysian Senate has made positive contributions. The leader showed his delight at the robust growth of bilateral relations, especially the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.

He affirmed that Việt Nam attached special importance to promoting the bilateral ties with Malaysia, and that the Vietnamese Government and National Assembly were ready to facilitate cooperation between the two countries.

Chính proposed that the two sides implement determined measures to soon raise two-way trade to US$20 billion in a balanced manner; create favourable conditions for import-export activities and limit the application of trade barriers. He also called for Malaysia's support in training Vietnamese localities and businesses on Halal production and certification processes, as well as further facilitating the import of Halal products from Việt Nam, and soon signing a cooperation agreement in the Halal industry in the near future.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, therefore strengthening strategic trust between the two countries; promptly conclude negotiations and sign key agreements on defence, security, maritime cooperation, education, and other areas to lay the basis for broader and deeper bilateral cooperation.

The leaders agreed to encourage the opening of more flights connecting popular destinations between the two countries to boost trade and tourism; create favourable conditions for citizens of each country to live, work and study in the other; and support the positive role of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and the Malaysian community in Việt Nam in strengthening people-to-people solidarity.

Chính urged the two countries’ legislative bodies to strengthen experience sharing in law-making, supreme supervision, and other key national matters.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of Malaysia’s role as 2025 ASEAN Chair as well as Chair of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He stated that amidst complex and unpredictable global developments, the two countries should demonstrate solidarity and unity to enhance ASEAN’s role, credibility, and ability to address emerging challenges.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to closely coordinate with Malaysia and other member states in implementing agreed priorities, towards building a united, resilient, inclusive ASEAN that plays a central role. The PM also noted his hope that Malaysia would put forward practical and effective initiatives that contribute practically and effectively to the development of ASEAN and AIPA.

PM Chính took the occasion to convey Vietnamese NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to the Senate President to pay an official visit to Việt Nam as soon as possible. — VNA/VNS