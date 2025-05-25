Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hail fruitful talks to boost cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held successful talks yesterday on specific projects and initiatives to implement bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and ASEAN, notably an electricity network connecting Việt Nam, Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

The two leaders hosted a press conference in Kuala Lumpur following their talks on Sunday afternoon.

Underscoring the long-standing friendship, PM Ibrahim expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s fight for independence and national development.

Praising the recent diplomatic upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Malaysia, he said he was confident their bilateral ties would continue to see robust growth in the near future, especially in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education and training and maritime cooperation, along with joint efforts to address shared concerns.

PM Chính noted that the fruitful discussion between the two leaders reflected mutual understanding, shared perspectives, and determination to deepen bilateral ties in a comprehensive, inclusive, substantive and increasingly effective manner that aligns with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides agreed to soon finalise an action programme to promote collaboration between the two countries for the 2025–30 period and to establish a regular meeting mechanism between the two government leaders.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each country and across the region.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia has emerged as a highlight of the bilateral ties, with two-way trade reaching US$14.2 billion in 2024. Malaysia remains among the top 10 foreign investors in Việt Nam, with total registered capital exceeding $13 billion.

They agreed to work toward raising bilateral trade turnover to $20 billion by 2030 in a balanced manner, in addition to minimising trade barriers, facilitating imports and exports of strengths, such as agricultural and aquatic products, food, electronic components and construction materials. They also agreed to expand cooperation in digital economy, circular economy and green economy.

In addition to high-level meetings, the two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in national defence-security, and considered establishing cooperation mechanisms between the two countries’ naval, air force and coast guard forces.

They also agreed to collaborate in combating terrorism and transnational crimes and to enhance coordination in countering terrorist and reactionary organisations, emphasising that no individual or organisation should be allowed to use one country’s territory to undermine the other.

The two PMs stressed the importance of maritime and ocean cooperation and agreed to explore the establishment of a consultation mechanism on maritime issues and a hotline to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and to support Việt Nam in lifting the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning on its fisheries sector.

Both leaders committed to advancing negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) based on international laws, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Việt Nam and Malaysia also agreed to promote strong cooperation in economics, trade, and investment, particularly in agriculture, food production and Halal product manufacturing, as well as in tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chính expressed appreciation towards Malaysia’s support for the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and its recognition of the Malaysia–Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA).

He also underscored Việt Nam’s high regard for Malaysia’s role and efforts as the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2025, especially in promoting ASEAN’s centrality and fostering a united and cohesive bloc amid global uncertainties.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that Malaysia would successfully assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and host the 46th ASEAN Summit and related events such as ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN - China, thereby expanding the scope and scale of cooperation for peace, stability, collaboration, and development in the region and the world.

PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam aimed to foster connections between the two economies and ASEAN, linking businesses, people and infrastructure to ensure stability, peace, cooperation and sustainable development alongside social progress, equity and welfare.

He said that Việt Nam - Malaysia relations have made great strides following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This visit conveyed a message of trust, political determination and commitment to turning agreements and statements into concrete, measurable outcomes, he added.

On the same day, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of several key cooperation documents, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between state utility Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) of Malaysia; and two letters of intent on cooperation, each between the National University of Malaysia with the Việt Nam National University – Hà Nội, and with the Việt Nam National University – HCM City.

During the visit, PM Chính also met Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, President of Dewan Negara (upper house of Malaysian Parliament), and Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (lower house). — VNS