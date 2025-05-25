Official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM held in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon.

The Vietnamese leader is paying an official visit to Malaysia and attending the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits there from May 24 to 28.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two PMs led the countries’ delegations in bilateral talks.

This is the first visit to Malaysia by a Vietnamese PM in 10 years, and the first by a key leader of Việt Nam after the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2024.

For over half a century, the Việt Nam–Malaysia relations have been flourishing across the board, especially since they set up the strategic partnership in August 2015 and the comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2024.

Bilateral political and diplomatic relations are marked with high-level mutual visits and engagements between their Party, Government, State, and parliamentary leaders, along with people-to-people exchanges.

Leaders of both countries have paid attention to promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms. The two sides have also maintained close coordination at regional and international forums like ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Economic and trade cooperation is one of the bright spots of bilateral ties. Malaysia is the third largest trading partner of Việt Nam in ASEAN and the ninth largest in the world.

Their trade has been growing continuously, hitting $14.2 billion in 2024, up 20 per cent from 2023 and hoped to reach US$18 billion this year. With $13 billion in registered investment capital, Malaysia currently ranks 10th among 143 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam.

Security–defence ties have also been enhanced, while collaboration in labour, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges has recorded fruitful results. The nearly 40,000 Vietnamese people in Malaysia are serving as a bridge helping strengthen the two countries’ connections.

PM Chính’s official visit to Malaysia is of great significance as it aims to concurrently promote solidarity among ASEAN member states and demonstrate Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of treasuring the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic partnership with Malaysia.

The trip is meant to reinforce the political foundation and create more momentum for fostering the two countries’ partnership in all aspects. The two sides are expected to discuss major orientations and concrete measures to implement the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership for the sake of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS