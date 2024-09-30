Artists celebrate late sculptor Điềm Phùng Thị with exhibit

HÀ NỘI - Artists and curators from Việt Nam and Singapore are celebrating the iconic late sculptor Điềm Phùng Thị at an exhibition in Hà Nội that showcases some of her rare sculptures along with a video installation and archives about the artist.

The artists Lê Thuận Uyên, Hachul Lệ Đổ, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Đỗ Thanh Lãng and Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy are introducing a collection of archival materials gathered over five years further illustrating Điềm Phùng Thị’s mastery in adapting her modular system to engage with a wide range of spatial environments.

Điềm Phùng Thị (born in Phùng Thị Cúc, 1920-2002) remains a monumental figure in sculpture, with her legacy firmly established in the Larousse Dictionary: 20th Century Art. She was honored as a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts.

Known for her remarkable invention of a system of seven modules - flexible, scalable organic forms that could be expressed in various materials - her body of work spans an impressive breadth.

Although primarily known for sculpture, Điềm Phùng Thị also experimented with paper, fabric and sketches, extending her visual language into multiple realms.

At the heart of her practice is the consistent reconfiguration of these seven modules - an abstract system resembling an alphabet, which she used to articulate her playful yet deeply philosophical artistic voice.

The exhibition presents rare sculptures created by Điềm Phùng Thị between the 1960s and 1980s, including pieces previously shown in larger form in public spaces.

It is the first exhibition in Hà Nội dedicated to the visionary sculptural practice of the legendary artist.

The exhibition entitled The Curious Adventure of the Modules: A visual essay on Điềm Phùng Thị's System of Signs delves into her distinctive approach to modular forms, positioning her work within the continuum of Vietnamese sculpture and beyond.

On display at the exhibit are sculptures from art organisation The Outpost's collection, as well as pieces borrowed from various private collections.

Her work has inspired countless generations of artists. Điềm Phùng Thị’s legacy is particularly enduring in Thừa Thiên Huế, where her public works and monuments stand as symbols of her talent, strength and patriotism.

The exhibition runs until November 22 at The Outpost Art Organisation, Roman Plaza Tower B1, Floor 2, on Tố Hữu Street in Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội from 10am to 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

Tickets are available at the reception desk. - VNS