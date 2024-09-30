International tourists to Phú Quốc surge over 56 per cent in Jan-Sep

KIÊN GIANG — Phú Quốc island, off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang, has welcomed nearly 724,000 foreign tourists in the first nine months of 2024, up 56.5% year-on-year, and exceeding the yearly target by 8.6 per cent.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Bùi Quốc Thái said international tourists to the island account for over 98% of the total number of foreign visitors to the province.

Currently, there are approximately 100 flights from more than 150 countries and territories worldwide to Phú Quốc each week, including many direct ones from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, and Thailand.

Nguyễn Vũ Khắc Huy, Permanent Vice President of the Kiên Giang Tourism Association and General Director of Vina Phú Quốc Travel, attributed the sharp increase in the number of foreign tourists to the island to extensive media coverage, and numerous prestigious international awards it has received.

Additionally, favourable and flexible visa policies, top-notch services with the emergence of major luxury hotel brands, and a wide variety of unique tourism products, combined with a pristine natural environment, beautiful beaches, and lush forests, have all contributed to attracting international visitors to Phú Quốc, he added.

The provincial Department of Tourism forecast that the island city may serve over 123,000 foreigners in the three remaining months to raise the total number to more than 847,000 for the whole year, representing a year-on-year rise of 52.6 per cent.

At the end of October, Air Astana is expected to launch a new route from Almaty (Kazakhstan) to Phú Quốc, with a frequency of two flights a week, which will increase to four starting in December.

This is seen as a positive signal for Phú Quốc, highlighting the increasing appeal of this island to international visitors. — VNA/VNS