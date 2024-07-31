Phú Quốc ranked by Rankify Korea as the most popular destination for Korean tourists

From a "rising star" to a top destination

On July 15, Rankify Korea website released a list of the top 10 most popular international destinations for South Korean tourists. The list brought a surprise: the number one spot went to a destination in Vietnam. It wasn’t Đà Nẵng or Nha Trang - both of which are already well-known to South Korean tourists - but Phú Quốc, which rose to the top and became the most popular destination for South Korean tourists worldwide.

Survey data revealed that Phú Quốc is most preferred by South Korean tourists aged 30-39, with women making up 67 per cent of the visitors. The island scored 12,855 points, significantly ahead of Nha Trang (10,157 points) and Tokyo (3,796 points).

Once considered a 'rising star' or a relatively unknown paradise for South Korean tourists, as reported by Yonhap News last November, Phú Quốc has since become a top-rated destination.

The island has even charmed K-pop star UEE, who returned twice within six months for her vacations. Mango Fairy, a blogger with 16,000 followers on Naver, praised Phú Quốc as the 'Maldives of Vietnam.' She noted that in Phú Quốc, one can enjoy beachfront villas with private pools of better quality and at more affordable prices than in Phuket, Thailand.

Currently, up to four South Korean airlines operate direct flights to Phú Quốc, and this number is expected to grow. According to NewSis, Eastar Jet launched four weekly direct flights from Cheongju starting July 17, 2024.

Kim Kye Yong, General Manager of Korean Air in Vietnam, explained the allure of the island, saying: “Phú Quốc is well-preserved with pristine nature and boasts luxurious resorts, the world’s longest three-rope cable car, exciting theme parks, and stunning European-style architecture.”

"South Korean tourists love to capture and share these experiences on social media. Phú Quốc is the perfect destination where you can relax and enjoy a variety of experiences at the same time."

An island of endless experiences

Phú Quốc has captured the hearts of South Korean tourists with its "tropical paradise" beauty. The island boasts invaluable natural conditions for tourism development, including a mild climate, warm sunshine year-round, rolling mountains and vast seas with 28 large and small islands, 150 km of coastline, and 14 beaches with golden sand and creamy white sand.

Phú Quốc also boasts Phú Quốc National Park and Phú Quốc Marine Reserve, covering over two-thirds of the island’s natural area and are the core zone of the Kiên Giang Biosphere Reserve.

In a January 2024 article, The Korea Herald, South Korea's most widely read English newspaper, described Phú Quốc as an enchanting place with mesmerising sunrises and sunsets and a romantic natural ambience. Meanwhile, Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korea's three major mainstream newspapers, stated that Phú Quốc's natural beauty is a feast for all five senses.

Both reputable newspapers agreed that the appeal of Phú Quốc for South Korean tourists extends beyond its natural beauty to include its one-of-a-kind entertainment complexes.

In Phú Quốc, the standout attraction is the one-of-a-kind entertainment complex Sunset Town in the southern part of the island. Tourists can visit the Kiss Bridge, watch the multimedia show Kiss of the Sea and nightly fireworks, see Vietnamese puppetry at the À Ơi - the first puppet theatre by the sea in Việt Nam, and visit the Vui Phết night market to enjoy delicious food and captivating street performances.

These spots in Sunset Town are marked as "Instagrammable" by South Korean tourists, meaning they are perfect for taking photos for Instagram - a favourite social media platform among these visitors.

From Sunset Town, a must-try experience for tourists is taking the world's longest three-rope cable car to Hòn Thơm Island. According to representatives of Sun World Hòn Thơm, South Korean tourists make up half of the international visitors using the cable car. They enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of Phú Quốc's emerald waters from the world's longest three-rope cable car. “20 minutes on the cable car to Hòn Thơm goes by in the blink of an eye as you admire the ever-changing scenery below your feet," described Chosun Ilbo.

Besides entertainment experiences, Phú Quốc's allure for South Korean tourists lies in the dreamlike seaside resorts that cater to families seeking accommodation with pools for extended stays.

In the southern part of the island, on paradise-like beaches, including Bãi Kem, are various resorts offering unique experiences for each visit. For high-end tourists, luxurious resorts and hotels, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, New World Phu Quoc Resort, La Festa Phu Quoc and Curio Collection by Hilton, are suitable options. Meanwhile, for young or budget-conscious tourists, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay or mini-hotels and boutique hotels in Sunset Town are ideal choices. Phú Quốc can cater to all types of tourists.

Thanks to its beauty and attractive experiences, many experts predict that Phú Quốc will draw more South Korean tourists in the future. Data from the Kiên Giang Provincial Department of Tourism shows that in the first four months of 2024, the province welcomed nearly 220,000 South Korean tourists, representing a year-on-year increase of 165 per cent. This positive trend is expected to continue as South Koreans are gearing up for Chuseok, one of their most important holidays.