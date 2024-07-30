Request for Expression of Interest from individual consultants for the project "Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin"

The Project Management Unit of “Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin project” now invites proposals from individual consultants to provide the following consulting services of the bidding packages:

1. Bidding Package No.9: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with China's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/pyz5jxre

2. Bidding Package No.10: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Myanmar's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/yjxrenh9

3. Bidding Package No.11: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Thailand's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/54xbtrus

4. Bidding Package No.12: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Laos' regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/45b3ce9r

5. Bidding Package No.13: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Cambodia's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/5n6hze9f

Interested individual consultants can submit CV and any proposals related to the bidding packages mentioned above to The Project Management Unit of “Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin” via E-mail: mklt.pmu@gmail.com before 16th August 2024. Please include the name of the bidding package you are applying for in the title and specify the offered price for the consulting service in the submission letter.