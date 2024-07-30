Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Brandinfo

Request for Expression of Interest from individual consultants for the project "Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin"

July 30, 2024 - 08:00
Letter of Invitation

The Project Management Unit of “Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin project” now invites proposals from individual consultants to provide the following consulting services of the bidding packages:

1. Bidding Package No.9: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with China's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/pyz5jxre

2. Bidding Package No.10: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Myanmar's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/yjxrenh9

3. Bidding Package No.11: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Thailand's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/54xbtrus

4. Bidding Package No.12: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Laos' regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/45b3ce9r

5. Bidding Package No.13: “Individual consultant for data collection, assess the causes and effects of floods and droughts; propose solutions for regional cooperation align with Cambodia's regulations”. The TOR of the bidding package can be downloaded at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/5n6hze9f

Interested individual consultants can submit CV and any proposals related to the bidding packages mentioned above to The Project Management Unit of “Strengthening Flood and Drought Management Capacity in the Lancang - Mekong Basin” via E-mail: mklt.pmu@gmail.com before 16th August 2024. Please include the name of the bidding package you are applying for in the title and specify the offered price for the consulting service in the submission letter.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Michelin Guide honours Đà Nẵng’s cuisine

On June 27, the Michelin Guide Vietnam Ceremony 2024 was held in HCM City, with Sun Group as the destination partner. This event marked Đà Nẵng’s rise to prominence, with 36 establishments honoured, including one restaurant achieving a Michelin star and another being the first in Việt Nam to receive a Michelin Green Star.
Brandinfo

Phu Quoc gets high praise from international media

Phu Quoc has recently been listed among the top 10 most affordable tropical travel destinations by the US magazine Travel+Leisure. South Korea’s Economic Times has also introduced it as one of the most favoured healing destinations.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom