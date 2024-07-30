Phú Quốc promotes tourism for local residents, explores night flight products

KIÊN GIANG - Along with offering discounts for local residents, Kiên Giang Province is also looking into exploiting night flight products to attract tourists to Phú Quốc.

The Kiên Giang Department of Tourism recently announced that in the first six months of 2024, Kiên Giang welcomed about 5.4 million visitors.

Among them, international tourists were estimated at more than 500,000, and total tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ13.3 trillion (US$526 million).

To attract visitors, Sun World Hòn Thơm Phú Quốc will launch special promotions for Kiên Giang residents traveling to Phú Quốc.

From August 1 to September 5, locals can experience the cable car ride to Hòn Thơm and the Cầu Hôn bridge for VNĐ250,000 per person.

Here, visitors can swim, snorkel, and enjoy the night market "Vui Phết" in Hoàng Hôn town in An Thới Ward.

They can also watch puppet shows and street music performances showcasing the unique cultural characteristics of Vietnamese people.

Du Tố Tuấn, director of Vietravel's Rạch Giá branch, said that HCM City and the Mekong Delta region have a lot of tourism potential.

Tourists can conveniently travel by car with their families to Phú Quốc.

The company is currently offering a promotion where buying a tour package comes with a free tour.

"Tourists who book tours to Phú Quốc and some other destinations with values of VNĐ10 million or more will be given a free tour to experience some ecological tourism sites and explore the cultural beauty of the local people," Tuấn said.

Recently, Việt Nam Airlines sent an invitation to the Kiên Giang Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion for cooperation to attract tourists with night flight products to Phú Quốc.

Việt Nam Airlines hopes that the provincial People's Committee, Kiên Giang Department of Tourism, and local tourism businesses will be interested in creating accommodation packages combined with flight tickets, offering free or 80 per cent discounted tickets for the first night.

The centre is determined to implement this programme as a tourism product of Kiên Giang.

The airline is requested to finalise the specific night flight products, such as a 9pm flight time, ticket pricing policies, and cancellation and exchange policies, and send them to the Kiên Giang Department of Tourism and the Phú Quốc City People's Committee. - VNS