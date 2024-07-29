Society
Home Life & Style

Đà Lạt to expand pedestrian space along Cù Hill, Xuân Hương Lake

July 29, 2024 - 16:59
Đà Lạt is developing a plan to expand the pedestrian space along Trần Quốc Toản Street, between Cù Hill and Xuân Hương Lake.
Trần Quốc Toản Walking Street, located beside the scenic Xuân Hương Lake, is one of the most picturesque streets in the centre of Đà Lạt. Photo lamdong.gov.vn

LÂM ĐỒNG — Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng Province is developing a plan to expand the pedestrian space along Trần Quốc Toản Street, between Cù Hill and Xuân Hương Lake.

Nguyễn Văn Sơn, deputy chairman of the People's Committee of Đà Lạt, recently said that the city is developing a plan to expand the pedestrian space along Trần Quốc Toản Street, with one side being Cù Hill and the other side being the famous Xuân Hương Lake, aiming to enhance the tourism value of the space around Xuân Hương Lake and Cù Hill.

The preliminary sketch suggests that the pedestrian space will be a path approximately 1.6km long, parallel to Trần Quốc Toản Street, with a higher elevation than the current road to provide pedestrians with a view of Xuân Hương Lake and Lâm Viên Square.

The Lâm Đồng Provincial People's Committee requires that this pedestrian path must ensure harmony with the landscape, and use environmentally friendly materials, without digging or leveling the ground, and the plan must be completed by the end of July 2024.

At the beginning of June 2024, the Đà Lạt City People's Committee opened Trần Quốc Toản pedestrian street.

This street increases leisurely space during the evenings on weekends for residents and tourists.

The elevated pedestrian space that the Đà Lạt City People's Committee is developing aims to add value to this pedestrian street, transforming the road around Xuân Hương Lake from merely a traffic route into a tourism space. - VNS

society Da Lat central highlands

