World-famous boy band Michael Learns to Rock to perform in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The world-famous boy band Michael Learns To Rock will perform in Việt Nam on November 17 at Phú Thọ Arena in HCM City.

On their Facebook Page, the Danish band posted information about their tour in Asia in November this year, going through six countries, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Việt Nam.

This is the fourth time Michael Learns To Rock has come to Việt Nam. They previously performed here in 2007, 2015 and 2016.

Formed in 1988, Michael Learns to Rock was popular in the mid-90s with hit songs such as Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Take Me To Your Heart and That's Why You Go Away.

The pop and soft rock band has released eight studio albums and sold over 11 million records.

Tickets will be available for the concert in September. - VNS