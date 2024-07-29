Society
Home Life & Style

World-famous boy band Michael Learns to Rock to perform in Việt Nam

July 29, 2024 - 11:47
On their Facebook Page, the Danish band posted information about their tour in Asia in November this year, going through six countries, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Việt Nam.

HCM CITY — The world-famous boy band Michael Learns To Rock will perform in Việt Nam on November 17 at Phú Thọ Arena in HCM City.

Michael Learns To Rock, (from left) Kare Wanscher, Jascha Richterand and Mikkel Lentz. Photo courtesy of the band

On their Facebook Page, the Danish band posted information about their tour in Asia in November this year, going through six countries, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Việt Nam.

This is the fourth time Michael Learns To Rock has come to Việt Nam. They previously performed here in 2007, 2015 and 2016.

Formed in 1988, Michael Learns to Rock was popular in the mid-90s with hit songs such as Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Take Me To Your Heart and That's Why You Go Away.

The pop and soft rock band has released eight studio albums and sold over 11 million records.

Tickets will be available for the concert in September. - VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese language honoured in Czech Republic

A first-ever ceremony to honour the Vietnamese language in Europe and the donation of Vietnamese book collections took place in Prague and Brno, the two Czech cities with the largest Vietnamese populations, as part of a working visit to the Czech Republic by a foreign ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng on July 24 and 25.
Life & Style

HCM City hosts int’l beauty exhibition

More than 2,000 domestic and international brands in the cosmetic and beauty industry are showcasing products and technologies at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2024 that kicked off in HCM City on July 25.
Life & Style

Memories of old classmate on the General Secretary

In the recollections of his old classmate, journalist and photographic artist Chu Chí Thành, who was a war correspondent for Vietnam News Agency, General Secretary Trọng emerges as a paradox – outwardly slow-paced, soft-spoken and with a gentle gait, yet harbouring an unwavering will – a lifetime commitment to serving the people and the nation.

