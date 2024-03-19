K-pop boy band Oneus to perform in Malaysia for the first time on May 4

MALAYSIA - Fans of Oneus, mark your calendars because you are in for a treat!

The South Korean boy band is set to perform in Malaysia for the first time at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on May 4 as part of its La Dolce Vita world tour.

The upcoming show promises fans performances that encapsulate the essence of the quintet’s music and charisma.

Since making its debut under the label RBW in 2019, Oneus has gained prominence for songs like Valkyrie, Lit, No Diggity, Same Scent, Luna and more.

The group – comprising Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion – has one full-length album and 10 mini albums that feature songs in Korean, Japanese, English and Spanish.

Tickets to Oneus' upcoming show in KL, priced between RM388 and RM688, come with fan benefits and will be available on March 19 at my.bookmyshow.com/oneus2nd and Klook.

Tickets are subject to RM4 booking fee and RM10 operation fee. - The Star/ANN



