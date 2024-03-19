Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

K-pop boy band Oneus to perform in Malaysia for the first time on May 4

March 19, 2024 - 18:05
The South Korean boy band is set to perform in Malaysia for the first time at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on May 4 as part of its La Dolce Vita world tour.
Oneus will be performing in KL as part of its La Dolce Vita world tour. Photo: Handout

MALAYSIA -  Fans of Oneus, mark your calendars because you are in for a treat!

The South Korean boy band is set to perform in Malaysia for the first time at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on May 4 as part of its La Dolce Vita world tour.

The upcoming show promises fans performances that encapsulate the essence of the quintet’s music and charisma.

Since making its debut under the label RBW in 2019, Oneus has gained prominence for songs like Valkyrie, Lit, No Diggity, Same Scent, Luna and more.

The group – comprising Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion – has one full-length album and 10 mini albums that feature songs in Korean, Japanese, English and Spanish.

Tickets to Oneus' upcoming show in KL, priced between RM388 and RM688, come with fan benefits and will be available on March 19 at my.bookmyshow.com/oneus2nd and Klook.

Tickets are subject to RM4 booking fee and RM10 operation fee. - The Star/ANN


see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Sài Gòn's traditional cloth-filtered coffee

Cloth-filtered coffee (also called "racket coffee" by some) is a special type of coffee found in HCM City. Utilising a reusable net filter, this style of coffee brewing is a long-standing tradition, well-loved by many Saigonese.
Life & Style

Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda Festival highlights typical cultural values

The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom