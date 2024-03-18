Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Xòe Thái dance makes strong impression at Điện Biên's festival

March 18, 2024 - 22:22
As one of the main activities at the event, the Xòe Thái Dance Festival was organised on March 17 at the provincial stadium, featuring hundreds of artists and attracting thousands of visitors to watch and cheer along.
The large-scale Xòe Thái dance performance Điện Biên - Flower Rendezvous features about 2,000 dancers at the National Tourism Year-Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival in Điện Biên Province.

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The unique folk dance of Việt Nam's Thái ethnic minority called Xòe Thái made a strong impression at the National Tourism Year-Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival in Điện Biên Province.

As one of the main activities at the event, the Xòe Thái Dance Festival was organised on March 17 at the provincial stadium, featuring hundreds of artists and attracting thousands of visitors to watch and cheer along.

Dancers from 14 clubs and schools take part in the first Xòe Thái Dance Festival.

Fourteen troupes from local schools, education departments and cultural clubs took part in the festival, participating in two competitions.

In the Recognised xòe Thái, artists had to performance at least three dances with a duration of five to seven minutes.

All artists try to show audience the typical beauty of the dance.

Participants were encouraged to uses Điện Biên's typical songs and ethnic music in rhythm with their dance moves.

Troupes from Điện Biên Pedagogical College, Điện Biên Phủ High School. Provincial Ethnic Boarding High School, Điện Biên's Thái Culture Club, Thành Bản Phủ Arts Club had standout performances featuring the beauty of traditional moves.

The folk dance is practised among large number of people including students and Thái culture lovers.

In particular, at this year's festival, there was a spectacular xòe Thái performance under the theme: Điện Biên - Flower Rendezvous with the participation of over 2,000 actors and actresses, giving the audience a deep impression of the xòe Thái art.

The xòe Thái folk dance was added to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity by the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO in 2021.

Dancer perform to the large crowd.
A dance by troupe from Điện Biên Phủ High School.
Xòe Thái Dance Festival is held to introduce the art to the wider community and call for preservation and promotion as a recognised heritage.

The festival was one of the activities to honour, preserve and promote this cultural value ​​and unique beauty of the Thái's costumes, popularising the heritage that has been recognised.

The closing and awarding ceremony was organised on March 17 at the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Monument area where the best dances were performed to the public. VNS

xòe thái dance Điện Biên

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda Festival highlights typical cultural values

The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.
Life & Style

Engraved scriptures

The collections of Buddhist scripture columns displayed at the Ninh Bình Provincial Museum have just been recognised as a national treasure. Through research, these are the oldest and only remaining texts from the Đinh Dynasty and will shed light on an important historical period of the 10th century and objects in history, architecture, art, and religion.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom