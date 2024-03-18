Xòe Thái dance makes strong impression at Điện Biên's festival

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The unique folk dance of Việt Nam's Thái ethnic minority called Xòe Thái made a strong impression at the National Tourism Year-Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival in Điện Biên Province.

As one of the main activities at the event, the Xòe Thái Dance Festival was organised on March 17 at the provincial stadium, featuring hundreds of artists and attracting thousands of visitors to watch and cheer along.

Fourteen troupes from local schools, education departments and cultural clubs took part in the festival, participating in two competitions.

In the Recognised xòe Thái, artists had to performance at least three dances with a duration of five to seven minutes.

Participants were encouraged to uses Điện Biên's typical songs and ethnic music in rhythm with their dance moves.

Troupes from Điện Biên Pedagogical College, Điện Biên Phủ High School. Provincial Ethnic Boarding High School, Điện Biên's Thái Culture Club, Thành Bản Phủ Arts Club had standout performances featuring the beauty of traditional moves.

In particular, at this year's festival, there was a spectacular xòe Thái performance under the theme: Điện Biên - Flower Rendezvous with the participation of over 2,000 actors and actresses, giving the audience a deep impression of the xòe Thái art.

The xòe Thái folk dance was added to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity by the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO in 2021.

The festival was one of the activities to honour, preserve and promote this cultural value ​​and unique beauty of the Thái's costumes, popularising the heritage that has been recognised.

The closing and awarding ceremony was organised on March 17 at the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Monument area where the best dances were performed to the public. VNS