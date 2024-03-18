Drone show to light up Quy Nhơn’s sky late this month

BÌNH ĐỊNH — A light show of 500 drones will be staged over Thị Nại Bay in Quy Nhơn city of central Bình Định province on March 31 evening, as part of the Amazing Bình Định Fest.

Looneyestudio - Vinamatech, the organiser of the event, said that the performance will last for about 12 minutes, featuring 11 different images that honour the cultural beauty of the land and people of Bình Định.

The show will be operated by 20 engineers from the Looneyestudio-Vinamatech.

The event in Bình Định, which follows similar others in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Nha Trang beach city of central Khánh Hoà Province, will be a party combining sound, light, and local culture in the night sky.

Within the framework of the Amazing Bình Định Fest, there will also be firework displays on the opening and closing nights, on March 22 and 31 respectively.

The week will also feature two international races, namely the UIM – ABP Aquabike World Championship and the UIM F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix of Bình Định, in addition to a wide range of other culture, sports, food, and art events. — VNS