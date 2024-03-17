Book celebrating 160th birthday of Sài Gòn Zoo released

HCM CITY – A photo book on the history and development of the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden has just been released to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the zoo’s establishment.

The book, titled Thảo Cầm Viên Sài Gòn – Kho Báu Trong Lòng Thành Phố (Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden – The Treasure in the Heart of HCM City), is compiled by Võ Thị Mai Chi and illustrated by Chi and Kan Nguyễn.

The work is co-published by the zoo’s management board and the Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, one of the country’s leading publishers based in HCM City.

The publication consists of 160 pages featuring the history of the zoo, which was built in 1864 covering an area of 20 hectares with a mission of collecting and conserving endemic species of South Việt Nam and Indochina. It was directed by French botanist J.B. Louis Pierre (1833-1905).

Located on Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street, the Sài Gòn Zoo is the largest zoo in Việt Nam and one of the oldest zoos in the world.

The venue opened to the public in 1865, featuring a collection of 63 bird species, 29 mammals, and 13 reptiles.

The zoo today is home to around 2,000 animals of 138 species, more than 30 rare and valuable plants, and thousands of other plants, which are featured in the book.

According to the publisher, the book will provide readers with useful and interesting information and beautiful images of all the species in the zoo, ranging from the king of the jungle to lovely horses, sheep and goals, from birds with colourful wings to tiny reptiles, and hundred-year-old plants.

The book is expected to help people gain more knowledge about animals and plants living in nature, and understand how the zoo’s staff takes care of plants and raises animals.

In addition, the Trẻ Publishing House and the zoo have released a set of ten picture books for children under three years old titled Thiên Nhiên Kỳ Thú (Amazing Nature), featuring stories of animals living in the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden, such as cranes, hippos, tortoises, and elephants.

The books are written by authors such as Trần Gia Bảo, Phương Huyền, and Bùi Tiểu Uyên to encourage a love for nature and animals among little readers.

All the books are available at bookstores nationwide and on e-commerce platforms. – VNS