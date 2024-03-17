National Tourism Year and the Ban Flower Festival begins in Điện Biên

ĐIỆN BIÊN A spectacular artistic programme showcasing the diverse culture of the country has opened National Tourism Year-Điện Biên and the Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival in the northern province of Điện Biên.

Taking place on May 7 Square in Điện Biên Phủ City, the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, leaders from many other organisations and people from different ethnic groups in the province.

Trần Quốc Cường, Central Party Committee Member and Secretary of the Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee, said this was a remarkable cultural event among nearly 170 programmes in the tourism year.

The image of Điện Biên’s land and its people will be promoted more extensively to a large number of friends and visitors, both domestically and internationally, he added.

He emphasised that 70 years ago, Vietnamese military and people achieved the glorious victory of Điện Biên Phủ, which resonated across five continents and shook the globe. Inheriting that tradition, over the past 70 years, Điện Biên Province has achieved significant accomplishments and has become a friendly and attractive destination, leaving a lasting and positive impression on our friends and visitors.

He said: “Through various cultural, sports, and tourism activities and events organised in 2024, Điện Biên Province hopes to welcome more people, friends and visitors to explore, experience, cooperate and invest in Điện Biên for its economic development.

“Additionally, the province aims to promote the image of its land and people on the tourism map of Việt Nam and internationally.”

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said the theme of the National Tourism Year 2024 – Glorious Điện Biên Phủ - Infinite Experiences – was built upon the heroic resonance of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, along with the majestic nature of the borderland region and the iconic image of the Ban Flower.

To awaken the hidden beauty of the northwest nature and cultures of local ethnic groups to boost tourism, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested the province focus on implementing specific tasks and solutions effectively.

He said: “Điện Biên needs to focus on building a civilised, friendly and sustainable tourism environment, promoting green transformation, and developing tourism based on ecosystems, exploration, and experiences.

"It should strongly emphasise cultural values to stimulate the tourism economy, using tourism as a foundation for preserving and promoting cultural values.

“Every citizen needs to become a cultural ambassador with the responsibility to preserve and protect the environment and landscapes, as they are the source of life for today and the future.

“Điện Biên Province should quickly embrace digital transformation and utilise information technology applications to promote tourism, creating new spaces for tourism development while minimising environmental impact.

“It should also strengthen cooperation with other localities to form a network of destinations, with Điện Biên Phủ City as a highlight. Actively training and developing the local workforce is also crucial, fostering a tourism mindset among ethnic communities as they contribute to the attractiveness and uniqueness of the tourism industry.”

He also added that with the joint efforts of the State and the localities, Điện Biên will become a top destination for history, nature, and culture in Việt Nam and the region.

The opening ceremony is followed by the artistic programme Visiting the Land of Ban Flowers, a highlight of of National Tourism Year and the Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival. The spectacular programme utilised various theatrical elements such as music, dance, and stage performances, accompanied by artistic narration and multimedia presentations including video clips, 3D and 4D visual art, laser projections, and fireworks. Particularly, it incorporated the use of innovative technology like fly cameras to create novel and captivating effects for the audience.

Its contents showcased Điện Biên’s nature and cultural heritage values, tourism potential and aspiration to develop tourism along with the process of convergence, integration, and connecting with various regions.

Held from March 16 to 18, the Ban Flower Festival boasts a diverse lineup of activities, including the U Va Legend open-air show, sport competitions, exhibition of local specialties and craft village products, traditional art performances and traditional ethnic costumes showcase.

National scientific conference on Điện Biên's potential and advantages for sustainable tourism development and the Sparkling Ban Flower Land photo contest will also be held along. VNS