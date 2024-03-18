Society
Life & Style

Sài Gòn's traditional cloth-filtered coffee

March 18, 2024 - 10:19
Cloth-filtered coffee (also called "racket coffee" by some) is a special type of coffee found in HCM City. Utilising a reusable net filter, this style of coffee brewing is a long-standing tradition, well-loved by many Saigonese.

Life & Style

Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda Festival highlights typical cultural values

The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.
Life & Style

Engraved scriptures

The collections of Buddhist scripture columns displayed at the Ninh Bình Provincial Museum have just been recognised as a national treasure. Through research, these are the oldest and only remaining texts from the Đinh Dynasty and will shed light on an important historical period of the 10th century and objects in history, architecture, art, and religion.

