Sài Gòn's traditional cloth-filtered coffee

Cloth-filtered coffee (also called "racket coffee" by some) is a special type of coffee found in HCM City. Utilising a reusable net filter, this style of coffee brewing is a long-standing tradition, well-loved by many Saigonese.
The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.
The central government of Quảng Nam Province is applying sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions to restore Hội An coastline to ensure safety for visitors, promote tourism development and maritime economy.
Taking place on May 7 Square in Điện Biên Phủ City, the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, leaders from many other organisations and people from different ethnic groups in the province.
The collections of Buddhist scripture columns displayed at the Ninh Bình Provincial Museum have just been recognised as a national treasure. Through research, these are the oldest and only remaining texts from the Đinh Dynasty and will shed light on an important historical period of the 10th century and objects in history, architecture, art, and religion.