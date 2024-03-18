Tourism sector in HCM City thrives with promising signs of growth

HCM CITY — The tourism sector in HCM City in the early months of 2024 has seen many positive signals, serving as one of the driving forces to achieve the city's goals for the year and the following years.

According to statistics for the first two months of 2024, revenue from accommodation and dining in the city reached nearly VNĐ19.8 trillion (803.2 million), a 13.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The number of international visitors to HCM City in February 2024 was over 486,000 for a total of more than 903,000 for the first two months of 2024, achieving 15 per cent of the target for 2024.

Bùi Thị Ngọc Hiếu, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, shared that the city was recently honored as the "Leading MICE Tourism Destination in Asia" at the World MICE Awards in 2023, marking the fourth consecutive year of receiving this prestigious title.

The award is a testament to the city's attraction as a top destination for the conference, convention and exhibition industry, reinforcing its position on the international stage.

Hiếu further stated that the award is an important milestone reflecting the international community's confidence in the potential of HCM City's tourism industry.

This is also an annual, reputable award that honours destinations, hotels, airlines, venues and specialised MICE tourism service providers, part of a series of awards developed from the World Travel Awards.

According to Graham Cooke, President of the World Travel Awards, HCM City is a special destination, rich in history, culture, vibrancy, and colors.

Being honoured as the "Leading MICE Tourism Destination in Asia" serves as a motivation to attract high-class tourism corporations and brands, as well as to increase opportunities to realise the vision of becoming a regional and global MICE tourism centre.

By 2030, HCM City aims to become a leading destination in Asia with the image of a city that is "open, youthful, vibrant, exciting, and forward-looking."

Series of events

The HCM City Department of Tourism continues to commit to improving infrastructure and services to attract more international events, solidifying its leading position on the regional and global tourism map.

HCM City has been hosting numerous activities to stimulate tourism and attract visitors from both domestic and international markets.

For example, the 10th HCM City Áo Dài Festival in 2024, taking place from March 7 to 17, includes events such as áo dài exhibitions and interactive spaces, while the 9th Việt Nam - Japan Festival in 2024 in March 9-10 offered a series of cultural, sports, trade and tourism events that strongly represent the national cultures of Việt Nam and Japan.

Also in March, Saigontourist Travel Services Company continues to welcome numerous international cruise ships to Việt Nam.

According to Nguyễn Thành Lưu, General Director of Saigontourist, the international cruise tourism sector is recovering and growing rapidly in the 2023 - 2024 cruise tourism season.

This is a positive result from efforts to adjust visa policies, improve infrastructure, establish new accommodation and sightseeing networks, and meeting international standards while leveraging the tourism strengths of each locality.

Along with this, the tourism industry and travel businesses are continuously enhancing the quality of services and professionalism to retain international guests with the most distinctive and professional tourism products.

It is expected that in 2024, the number of cruise ship passengers will increase by 10 - 15 per cent compared to 2023.

Many international cruise lines are increasing their voyages to Asia-Pacific, including destinations in Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, tourists prefer long voyages across Việt Nam, stopping at multiple ports in HCM City, Hạ Long, Huế, Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang, among others. — VNS