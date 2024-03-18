Bắc Giang to push positive provincial image

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang will spread news about the province to help local people and visitors be updated and know more about the province's plans, changes and development.

Nguyễn Việt Oanh, head of the provincial Commission for Popularisation and Education, said in the coming time, Bắc Giang would promote positive information about the province on the internet and portals of the provincial Party Committee, social networks and pages of all departments, sectors, districts and communes.

Bắc Giang would build and develop Steering Committee 35 to spread and share positive information while limit bad and toxic news for the public.

The key duty was to develop the committee's members, focusing on those from the Youth Union, association members and then from all walks of life. They would participate in providing, sharing and spreading the Party's positive information, guidelines, policies and the State law.

At the same time, they would find out and report social issues and concerns related to all fields so that relevant authorities could promptly check, verify and propose measures to handle and resolve in a timely manner. These activities would prevent these issues from becoming big problems, and sources of bad and negative information.

The portals of the provincial Party Committee and People's Committee and pages of departments and localities need to open additional sections and member forums such as: Party committee/Government with People, Administrative Reform, Digital Transformation, People Ask-Authorities Answers, and New Policies.

The information transmitted must ensure accuracy, comply with policies, serve socio-economic development and maintain the security and order of the province.

These websites should proactively post positive information, news, articles, and images of good people and good deeds while sharing and spreading people's good will and desire to build a rich home town and strong country.

According to Director of the Department of Information and Communications Trần Minh Chiêu, there were about 1.4 million internet users in Bắc Giang. About 88 per cent of the adult population uses smartphones, with millions of Zalo, Facebook and Youtube accounts of organisations and individuals.

The internet and social networks have become familiar tools, "inevitable parts" of people's lives (including officials and Party members), making an important contribution to socio-economic development, the development of human awareness, thinking, life skills and community culture.

According to the report of the Bắc Giang's Steering Committee 35, the process of spreading positive information and reducing bad information on the internet and social networks has achieved many high results in 2023.

Over 1.09 million pieces of official information and articles were posted, actively refuting false and hostile information on all channels and platforms.

Over 2,000 social network accounts of Steering Committee 35 of all levels of authority were active in carrying out the positive information mission while orienting public opinion in cyberspace. VNS