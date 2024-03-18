Students promote Vietnamese culture in Russia

MOSCOW - The Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) held an event called "Bamboo Legend” on March 16 to conclude the Vietnamese Culture Week 2024 at the university.

The event drew officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, representatives of various Vietnamese associations in the country, and a large number of students from Vietnam, Russia, and other countries.

Addressing the event, Sololov Vyacheslav, head of the university’s student management division, said that this is a meaningful activity that helps promote the culture of Vietnam to international friends and contributes to fostering the friendship between Russia and Vietnam.

Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, first Secretary for education at the Vietnamese Embassy, lauded the creativity of Vietnamese students at RUDN and their desire to popularise the nation and people of Vietnam to their peers from other countries.

The event highlighted the image of the Vietnamese bamboo through songs, dances, and other art performances

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of souvenirs and demonstrations of Viernamese folk games were also organised to give foreign students a deep insight into the Vietnamese culture. - VNS