Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Students promote Vietnamese culture in Russia

March 18, 2024 - 20:19

 

Vietnamese students present traditional calligraphy works to foreign friends. Photo VOV

 MOSCOW - The Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) held an event called "Bamboo Legend” on March 16 to conclude the Vietnamese Culture Week 2024 at the university.

The event drew officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, representatives of various Vietnamese associations in the country, and a large number of students from Vietnam, Russia, and other countries.

Addressing the event, Sololov Vyacheslav, head of the university’s student management division, said that this is a meaningful activity that helps promote the culture of Vietnam to international friends and contributes to fostering the friendship between Russia and Vietnam.

Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, first Secretary for education at the Vietnamese Embassy, lauded the creativity of Vietnamese students at RUDN and their desire to popularise the nation and people of Vietnam to their peers from other countries.

The event highlighted the image of the Vietnamese bamboo through songs, dances, and other art performances

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of souvenirs and demonstrations of Viernamese folk games were also organised to give foreign students a deep insight into the Vietnamese culture. - VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda Festival highlights typical cultural values

The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.
Life & Style

Engraved scriptures

The collections of Buddhist scripture columns displayed at the Ninh Bình Provincial Museum have just been recognised as a national treasure. Through research, these are the oldest and only remaining texts from the Đinh Dynasty and will shed light on an important historical period of the 10th century and objects in history, architecture, art, and religion.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom