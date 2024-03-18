Society
Home Life & Style

Tourism products on display in Điện Biên

March 18, 2024 - 20:21
It is one of highlights of the National Tourism Year Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival from March 16 to 18.
Chairman of Điện Biên Province's People's Committee Lê Thành Đo visits and tHà Tĩnh's cultural and tourism booth. Photos courtesy of the organisers

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Products and specialities from different cities and provinces have been exhibited at a the Điện Biên Phủ City's Cultural Exchange and Tourism Information Centre, Điện Biên Province, Điện Biên Online reports.

It is one of highlights of the National Tourism Year Điện Biên and the Ban Flower Festival from March 16 to 18.

Tourists from Vĩnh Phúc Province visit and learn about Điện Biên.

Around 90 booths featured products of enterprises from 23 cities and provinces nationwide including the Southwest and Central Highlands areas, far from Điện Biên, Cà Mau, An Giang, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Bình Định, Bình Thuận and Quảng Bình.

In addition, the exhibit also includes the participation of the association of eight expanded Northwest provinces and HCM City.

An Giang Province introduces typical products of the Southwest region to Điện Biên.

Companies displayed, promoted and introduced their destinations, tourism products and typical gifts and called for investment in their tourism sector.

Experts are present at the booths to give advice, introduce and sell travel programmes, products and services while companies and agencies created connections, promoted links and cooperated with each other in product development.

Products on display.
Representatives from the southern-most area of the country, Cà Mau showcases their products.

The event helps promote tourism cooperation, create opportunities to connect, cooperate and sign business and link and develop tourism products and services between Điện Biên and other localities. VNS

