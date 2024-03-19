Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Nine helicopters to fly in celebration at 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory

March 19, 2024 - 22:13
The parade and procession, scheduled for the morning of May 7, 2024, will follow the national-level commemoration ceremony at the Provincial Stadium of Điện Biên.
Su-30s flying at the 2022 National Defence Show. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Defence has approved the plan to organise a parade and procession to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory on May 7, 2024.

The parade and procession will follow the national-level commemoration ceremony at the Điện Biên Province's Stadium. Five forces will participate: Artillery Force, Air Force flypast, parade and procession force (comprising ceremonial, defence, public security, mass, and arts blocks), background force on the field (27 blocks), and formation and letter arrangement force.

The artillery force will be a highlight, with 18 105mm cannons and 12 helicopters from the Air Force. The programme begins with a 21-gun salute and a display of nine helicopters carrying the Party and National flags. The parade and procession feature solemn movements by the force, demonstrating unity and discipline.

The parade includes the ceremonial group, military parade of armed forces and militia, and procession representing various units such as Women's Military Band, combatants, officers, cyber warfare units and peacekeeping forces. The police parade includes male and female officer groups, Commando Police and Mounted Mobile Police groups.

The parade and procession mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, highlighting its historical significance and the development of the People's Army of Việt Nam. It aims to instil patriotism, honour sacrifices and strengthen trust in the Party's leadership while celebrating national unity and determination for homeland defence.

Organised with solemnity and efficiency, the event will reflect the unity and discipline of the armed forces and the nation's aspirations for peace. VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

French agency releases photo book on Điện Biên Phủ campaign

The 211-page book contains 162 photos, both colour and black-and-white, re-creating the historic campaign, from March 13 to May 7, 1954, said Marina Berthier, an ECPAD employee who played a role in publishing the book, noting most of them were taken by war photojournalists like Jean Péraud and Daniel Camus, or by soldiers themselves.
Politics & Laws

Điện Biên Phủ Campaign - globe-shaking victory

Exactly 70 years ago, on March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Điện Biên Phủ, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.
Life & Style

Photo of the day: Điện Biên Phủ 70 years on

Currently living in Hồ Chí Minh City with her daughter's family, she was accompanied by children and grandchildren back to the old battlefield of Điện Biên Phủ, where she, then was a nurse for the campaign, had her wedding with General Cao Văn Khánh on the battlefield, newly peaceful after the Việt Minh captured the valley.

see also

More on this story

Society

Digitalisation can help Hà Nội become more civilised and modern

Efforts to digitalise administrative procedures and promote digital transformation in Hà Nội have recorded significant progress, from awareness to action in sectors, agencies, and units, contributing to creating new motivations for the capital city’s civilised and modern development in all aspects.
Society

Experts give opinions on education development strategy to 2030

Chairing the conference on a draft education development strategy to 2030 with vision to 2045, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, who is also Chairman of the National Council for Education and Human Resource Development, said that the strategy should call for the participation of the entire system, including the private sector, to increase investment and efficiency in the field.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom