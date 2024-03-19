Nine helicopters to fly in celebration at 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Defence has approved the plan to organise a parade and procession to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory on May 7, 2024.

The parade and procession will follow the national-level commemoration ceremony at the Điện Biên Province's Stadium. Five forces will participate: Artillery Force, Air Force flypast, parade and procession force (comprising ceremonial, defence, public security, mass, and arts blocks), background force on the field (27 blocks), and formation and letter arrangement force.

The artillery force will be a highlight, with 18 105mm cannons and 12 helicopters from the Air Force. The programme begins with a 21-gun salute and a display of nine helicopters carrying the Party and National flags. The parade and procession feature solemn movements by the force, demonstrating unity and discipline.

The parade includes the ceremonial group, military parade of armed forces and militia, and procession representing various units such as Women's Military Band, combatants, officers, cyber warfare units and peacekeeping forces. The police parade includes male and female officer groups, Commando Police and Mounted Mobile Police groups.

The parade and procession mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, highlighting its historical significance and the development of the People's Army of Việt Nam. It aims to instil patriotism, honour sacrifices and strengthen trust in the Party's leadership while celebrating national unity and determination for homeland defence.

Organised with solemnity and efficiency, the event will reflect the unity and discipline of the armed forces and the nation's aspirations for peace. VNS