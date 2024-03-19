Experts give opinions on education development strategy to 2030

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Tuesday directed that the education development strategy needed to be persistent in the right orientation, while also being updated and adaptive with the new era.

Chairing the conference on a draft education development strategy to 2030 with vision to 2045, the Deputy PM, who is also Chairman of the National Council for Education and Human Resource Development, said that the strategy should call for the participation of the entire system, including the private sector, to increase investment and efficiency in the field.

The strategy must also take into account the economic structure, the responsibility of the industry and businesses in the goal setting process, and the requirements placed on the education sector.

“Human resource development means inspiring breakthrough thinking and innovation for the education sector, taking advantage of the Fourth Industry Revolution, digital economy, digital and green transformation. The ultimate goal is to create human resources meeting the requirements of a developing and globally integrated world," said the Deputy PM.

The Ministry of Education and Training confirmed that the strategy’s goal was to develop the Vietnamese people comprehensively, maximising their potential and creativity.

It will build an open, fair and equitable education system, serving lifelong learning, moving towards standardisation, modernisation and international integration.

By 2030, the country can reach the advanced level of the Asian region.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said that the draft strategy included the summary of 10 years implementing Resolution 29, evaluated five-year comprehensive education reform, and updated future human resource needs.

During the conference, the council members analysed the goals and tasks set out in the draft strategy.

They said that the strategy needs to propose new goals and breakthrough solutions to meet the current human resource demand.

Professor Nguyễn Văn Minh, director of the Hà Nội University of Education, suggested determining the specific responsibilities of concerned agencies in conducting the strategy.

Sharing the same opinion, Deputy Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Culture and Education Committee Nguyễn Thị Mai Hoa said that the strategy must be linked to the vocational education development strategy to create an open education system.

Listening to opinions from local departments of education and training, Deputy PM Hà said that leading localities needed to pioneer and try new mechanisms and policies in the field with higher goals and roadmaps. — VNS