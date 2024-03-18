Việt Nam Innovation Challenge 2024 announced

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the National Innovation Centre and US tech giant Meta Group announced the Việt Nam Innovation Challenge (VIC) 2024 in Hà Nội on Monday, aiming to seek innovative solutions from domestic and international organisations and individuals to develop Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry.

Speaking at the press conference to announce the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông said Việt Nam has risen as a potential factor in the semiconductor industry with its strategic location, developing digital infrastructure and a wealth of young and creative workforce.

Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow more than 6 per cent during in the 2022-2027 period, Đông quoted forecasts from the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association (SEMI SEA).

According to Director of Public Policy for Southeast and South Asia at Meta Group Rafael Frankel, VIC 2024 will create a playground that helps promote initiatives and capitalise on all opportunities to improve Vietnam’s integration into the global technology sector.

Themed “Innovation to Accelerate the Semiconductor Industry and AI to Go Global”, the event aims to honour solutions that improve the quality of the semiconductor value chain’s design, packaging and testing phases, with priority given to AI applications, and those applying AI technology to support business building and development and improve productivity.

VIC 2024 is designed to promote collaborative thinking, attract resources, and establish a multilateral cooperation platform to create a launching pad for Vietnamese businesses to enhance value and elevate their position within the global value chain.

By seeking out and honoring solutions, the programme will contribute to the overarching goal of raising awareness about the importance and value of the semiconductor and AI industries. It will recommend and connect Vietnamese enterprises with solutions that upgrade and improve business operations, enhance efficiency, and develop new products and services to increase their competitive edge in the global market.

The event, which runs until October this year, will provide a total prize pool of US$300,000 for chosen innovative solutions. The winners will also be given a privilege support package, including technical support to survey foreign markets, co-working space and laboratories, along with opportunities to expand markets and promote their brands. – VNS