Hà Nội records threefold increase in dengue fever compared to 2023

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has recorded 513 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year, triple compared to the same period last year.

The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC) reported that in recent weeks, the city continues to witness cases of dengue fever, averaging between 17-24 cases per week.

Among the various districts and towns, places like Đống Đa, Hà Đông, Hoàng Mai, Hai Bà Trưng, Bắc Từ Liêm, Chương Mỹ and Thanh Xuân have emerged as hotspots with the highest number of patients.

Dengue fever is known to strike from August to November, with its peak typically occurring in October or November.

However, in recent years, the disease has taken an ominous turn, making its presence felt as early as the beginning of the year.

Experts said the early onset and surge in cases to insufficient efforts in disease prevention and control, coupled with unpredictable weather changes, heightened humidity levels and heavy rainfall - all creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the carriers of this disease.

In response to this alarming situation, the Hà Nội Department of Health has rolled out a plan for 2024 aimed at tackling the spread of the disease.

This plan stresses the importance of proactive measures in each district, town and municipality based on the prevailing circumstances, along with the strategic deployment of trained personnel and additional resources to combat outbreaks effectively.

The healthcare sector in the capital city has set a goal of establishing a 100 per cent workforce of health collaborators in communes, wards and townships to support the protection, care and improvement of public health.

The Hà Nội CDC remains cautious, forecasting the possibility of new cases in the coming months. The public is urged not to let their guard down and to remain vigilant against the threat of dengue fever. — VNS