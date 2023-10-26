Dengue fever cases see sharp rise in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has become a hot spot for dengue fever, with 2,766 cases detected last week, increasing 165 cases compared to the week before.

According to the Hà Nội Center for Disease Control (CDC) one person has died as a result of the infection.

Health officials say dengue infections have been recorded in 30 districts and towns across Hà Nội, mostly in the districts of Hà Đông, Thanh Oai, Phú Xuyên, Nam Từ Liêm, Đống Đa, Chương Mỹ, Cầu Giấy, Thanh Xuân and Hoàng Mai.

Notably, during the past week, the city also recorded 113 outbreaks in 24 districts and towns, with the highest number in Đống Đa District with 12 outbreaks, and 11 outbreaks in Bắc Từ Liêm District, bringing the total number of dengue fever outbreaks from the beginning of the year to 1,419.

So far this year, Hà Nội has recorded 23,314 cases of dengue fever and four fatalities. The number of cases has increased compared to the same period in 2022.

In HCM City, the city's Department of Health reported that there were 371 cases of dengue fever reported in the past week, an increase of 10 cases compared to the previous seven days.

From the beginning of the year until now, the whole country has reported 113,962 cases of dengue fever, with 31 fatalities.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of cases has decreased by 56.8 per cent, and there have been 97 fewer deaths.

In addition, in the past week, Hà Nội recorded 101 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Some districts and towns reported more cases, including Hoàng Mai, Sóc Sơn, Quốc Oai, Mê Linh, Phúc Thọ and Đống Đa.

The new infections has brought a total of 2,354 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease in Hà Nội so far this year, with no fatalities.

In response to the development of dengue fever, many regions have put a series of precautionary and control measures into action.

Chương Mỹ district has been actively rolling out a series of environmental sanitation campaigns to halt the spread of dengue fever.

The People's Committee of Gia Lâm District has instructed relevant departments and the People's Committees of communes and townships to enhance their communication efforts in guiding the public on the methods for preventing and managing dengue fever. — VNS