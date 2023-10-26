Central Việt Nam tourism eyes growing tour links

MANILA, the Philippines — Cebu Pacific Air will begin operating three weekly flights between Manila and Đà Nẵng from December 7, boosting connection in tourism, trade and investment with central Việt Nam.

Director of Passenger Sales and Distribution of Cebu Pacific Air Arlene C. Tena made the announcement at the Tourism roadshow of central Việt Nam in the Philippines with the participation of 150 representatives from businesses and travel agencies from Đà Nẵng and the Philippines.

She said the number of travellers booking outbound tours from the Philippines increased 160 per cent in 2022, and at least US$3.4 billion in travel cost had been spent by the Philippines for tour service in the post-COVID-19 recovery in 2021.

The representative of Cebu Pacific Air expected the new Manila-Đà Nẵng air route would help it attract more visitors from central Việt Nam and travellers from the Philippines to central Việt Nam.

She said the country hosted 3 million international visitors in the first seven months of 2023, and it would see a tourism growth surge between Manila and Đà Nẵng alone.

Travel agencies from key tourism hubs in Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên Huế also hosted tourism promotion programmes during the roadshow tour in Malaysia, and the International tourism exchange (ITB), Asia’s leading travel trade show, in Singapore.

Tourism promotion centres of the three central localities – Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng – inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association in communications and tourism promotions.

Travel agencies from Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên Huế introduced green tourism products, sustainable and environmentally-friendly travel service and vouchers for visitors from Malaysia at the event.

The Central Việt Nam Roadshow of the three localities aimed at expanding the potential international market and promoting the brand Amazing Central Vietnam Heritage in connection with businesses from Malaysia.

The three localities hope to attract more tourists from Malaysia, Singapore and ASEAN countries, and other transit markets to the world heritage destinations in Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế, Quảng Trị and Quảng Bình.

In the past, three localities had joined promotion efforts for MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions) tours, golf tours, museums and popular sites among 200 resorts, hotels and restaurants. — VNS