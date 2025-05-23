HCM City to complete issuance of e-ID accounts for businesses by May 30

HCM CITY — HCM City is working to finalise the issuance of electronic identification (e-ID) accounts for all businesses before May 30.

The Standing Office of Project 06 on developing applications of population data, identification, and electronic authentication in support of national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025 with a vision to 2030 has issued an official dispatch to departments, agencies, and people's committees in districts and Thủ Đức City.

The dispatch calls for continued coordination to expedite the issuance of electronic identification accounts to agencies, organisations, and businesses across the city.

As of May 19, the city had issued e-ID accounts to more than 33,400 agencies.

However, these accounts make up about 9.7 per cent of the total number of more than 345,300 businesses and cooperatives.

A significant number of applicants have encountered issues, receiving notifications that their registration information does not align with the tax or business registration database.

In response, the Standing Office of Project 06 urged all relevant departments and localities to promptly inform the agencies, organisations, and businesses under their jurisdiction to complete their e-ID account registration. Emphasis is placed on prioritising online registration through the VNeID application to streamline the process.

The Department of Finance and the Region II Tax Sub-Department are tasked with disseminating information, providing guidance, and notifying agencies, organisations, and businesses throughout the city to promptly register electronic identification accounts for their respective units.

The departments have been asked to coordinate with the police to explore solutions and facilitate timely verification and correction of discrepancies between submitted information and the tax or business registration databases.

The city targets the end of this May for the full issuance of electronic identification accounts to businesses. — VNS