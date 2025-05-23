Joint fast transport policy set to help organ transplant surgeries

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city’s General Hospital, in co-operation with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company (VIAGS), has agreed a joint-action plan in giving top priority on organ tissue transport for transplantation cases.

The three parties will set up a rapid service on all flights carrying organ donations for transplanted surgeries at the city’s hospital.

It said a combined procedure has been completed by the three partners in creating a readiness and fastest transportation of donated organs from all area in the country to the city.

Deputy director of the hospital, Trần Xuân Anh said the agreement showed positive progress in giving the best conditions to save lives of many patients who need organ transplants.

He said the partnership of the three parties will help clear all barriers in speeding up the movement of organ tissue after brain death from donors.

The hospital has successfully transplanted 44 cases including kidney, bone marrow and liver since 2006 when the city’s general hospital was recognised as a kidney transplant centre by the Ministry of Health.

The stroke centre under the city’s General Hospital was awarded ‘Platinium Status’ by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angles Awards for their efforts of caring stroke patients in 2021.

More than 4,000 stroke patients have been treated at the 100-bed unit every year, and most of them were given active treatment and interventions within 40 minutes.

Đà Nẵng has 12 hospitals with 1,000 doctors and more than 620 consulting rooms and medical care centres.

Four international standard hospitals – the Đà Nẵng General Hospital, Family Hospital, Hoàn Mỹ-Đà Nẵng and VinMec Đà Nẵng – have been registered as qualified to provide international health service standards for both Vietnamese and foreigners. VNS