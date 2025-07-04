PM departs for expanded BRICS Summit in Brazil

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his wife Lê Thị Bích Trân and a high-level Vietnamese delegation departed from Hà Nội on Friday afternoon to attend the 2025 expanded BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Brazil from July 4 to 8.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

The official delegation of Việt Nam includes Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng; Thanh Hóa Provincial Party Secretary Nguyễn Doãn Anh; Permanent Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Trần Đức Thắng; Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyễn Hồng Thái; Deputy Minister of Public Security Đặng Hồng Đức; Deputy Chief of the Government Office Phạm Mạnh Cường; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến; Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng; Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long; and Ambassador of Việt Nam to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị.

This visit marks the first time Việt Nam is participating in a BRICS Summit as a partner country, underscoring the country’s role, aspirations and responsible contributions to the multilateral mechanism.

The visit is also expected to further strengthen Việt Nam’s cooperation with BRICS member countries.

This is Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s third visit to Brazil in the past three years, in his capacity as head of Government.

In addition to attending the 2025 BRICS+ Summit, the Vietnamese leader will also engage in bilateral activities to promote multifaceted cooperation with Brazil, a strategic partner of Việt Nam.

Brazil is also Việt Nam's largest trading partner in Latin America. — VNS