New programme launched aiming at ensuring safer journeys to schools across Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A new two-year nationwide programme has been launched today, aiming for improved road safety for over 18.3 million students across Việt Nam.

Many children still face hazardous journeys every day, often walking without pavements and sharing roads with fast-moving vehicles. Traffic speeds near schools frequently exceed internationally recommended limits for school zones.

US-based nonprofit AIP Foundation, selected by the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) as the implementing partner, will be scaling up its Safe School Zone Guides and support the establishment of such zones across the country. It will work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Construction (MoC), Quảng Ngãi Province authorities, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office (MPTFO).

“The United Nations Road Safety Fund is proud to support the scale-up of safe school zones across Việt Nam. The road to education must not be a road to danger. Through this new Safe School Zones programme, the Fund is investing in sustainable, scalable solutions that help create safer road environments where they are most urgently needed, around schools," the Head of the UN Road Safety Fund Secretariat, Nneka Henry, said.

"By supporting the development of a national legal framework and piloting model zones, this project aims to set a precedent not only for Việt Nam, but for the region, showing how targeted funding can unlock systemic change and protect the next generation,” he added.

The launch meeting aims to help the participants understand better the programme's objectives, scope and expected outcomes, as well as how their roles contribute to its success.

"This programme aims to reduce injuries and fatalities among students involved in road traffic accidents, aligning with the objectives of the National Strategy on Road Traffic Order and Safety for the 2021–30 period, with a vision toward 2045, as well as Directive No. 31/CT-TTg dated December 21, 2023, issued by the Prime Minister on strengthening traffic safety for students in the current context," Deputy Director at the MoC's Transportation and Traffic Safety Department, Hoàng Thế Tùng said.

The programme aims to contribute to reducing traffic injuries and fatalities by developing recommendations for establishing criteria, models, standards and regulations for traffic-safe school zones in Việt Nam. This will be achieved by gathering evidence on school zone safety, providing capacity training for key government stakeholders, piloting model school zones in selected provinces and promoting awareness of the community.

“This inspiring programme launch shows what’s possible when Government, communities and partners come together with a shared vision, to save lives and protect children. As an international NGO in Việt Nam, we are proud to support and drive forward practical, evidence-based solutions like this safe school zones programme, because every step toward safer roads is a step toward a stronger, more equitable future for all,” CEO of AIP Foundation Mijam Sidik said. — VNS