Tân Sơn Nhất Airport’s Terminal T3 stone flooring set for completion by late June

HCM CITY — Contractors are working to complete all remaining stone flooring at the T3 Passenger Terminal of Hồ Chí Minh City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport by the end of June, according to Nguyễn Đức Toàn, deputy general director of Hà Nội Construction Corporation (Hancorp) and Director of the T3 Terminal Project Management Board.

Toàn stated that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has urged contractors to ensure the post-opening completion of any remaining stonework. Given the tight schedule, certain finishing touches, particularly the stone flooring, will need to continue even after the terminal officially opens.

“As of now, about 50 per cent of the stone flooring has been completed, and work is ongoing,” Toàn confirmed.

He explained that the remaining work includes three key steps.

First, contractors must inject silicone into the expansion joints and technical grooves to firmly secure the stone tiles, accommodate thermal expansion to prevent cracking, and improve the overall aesthetic, particularly when using grout that matches or highlights the design.

Second, waterproofing must be carried out to protect the structural layers beneath the flooring.

Finally, the entire surface must be polished to achieve a smooth and finished appearance.

Contractors aim to complete these steps within the next ten days, followed by grinding and polishing.

To avoid disrupting operations now that the terminal is active, we’re only able to continue work for about three hours each night, during flight downtimes,” Toàn added.

According to ACV, in the first month since its opening on April 19, T3 Terminal handled 1,464 flights and served 355,306 passengers. All flights operated with full safety and security, helping to ease the load on T1 Terminal.

Construction of the T3 Terminal began in December 2022, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion (US$430 million), funded by ACV. The terminal is designed to handle over 20 million passengers annually and up to 7,000 passengers during peak hours.

The project comprises four main components, including the passenger terminal, a multi-storey parking structure with non-aviation services, elevated road access, and an aircraft apron area. — VNS