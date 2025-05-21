Việt Nam leads Asia-Pacific in UN workshop on combatting transnational crime

VIENNA — Việt Nam, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Group at the United Nations (UN), co-hosted a regional workshop with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria on May 20 (local time), as part of the 34th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ 34).

The event focused on advancing the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) Review Mechanism, fostering regional cooperation and bolstering national efforts to counter transnational crime. It provided a platform for Asia-Pacific nations to exchange best practices, experiences and lessons learned from following the mechanism.

In his opening remarks, head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN and international organisations in Vienna, Ambassador Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng underlined the Asia-Pacific's pioneering role in the UNTOC Review Mechanism and stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation in advancing the convention’s goals.

Speakers from Japan, Việt Nam, Singapore and Pakistan shared insights into their countries' practical experiences, as states under review and as reviewers, highlighting tailored approaches to applying the mechanism within diverse national contexts.

A key highlight of the event was Việt Nam’s presentation, delivered by a representative from the Ministry of Public Security - the national focal point for UNTOC implementation.

The official outlined Việt Nam’s practical approaches, challenges and solutions in meeting its UNTOC obligations, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a proactive and responsible UN member state.

Addressing the CCPCJ 34 opening session, Hoàng, in his capacity as Chair of the Asia-Pacific Group, described the UNTOC and its accompanying protocols as essential tools for the global fight against transnational crime and international cooperation. He reaffirmed the Asia-Pacific’s strong commitment to the implementation of the UNTOC Review Mechanism and its relevant protocols.

Launched in 2020 after its establishment in 2018, the UNTOC Review Mechanism has become a cornerstone for member states to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks to combat transnational organised crime more effectively. VNA/VNS