Hà Nội to launch integrated e-ticket for public transport from September 2

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is poised to roll out an integrated e-ticket system on September 2, addressing the current fragmentation of the automated ticketing across various transport models, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Đỗ Việt Hải has said.

Speaking at a forum on smart payment solutions for modern transport held in Hà Nội on Tuesday, Hải stressed that the move is aligned with the Government’s push for non-cash transactions to create a more convenient, transparent, and friendly experience for public transport passengers.

The system will be connected with multiple transaction kinds in the future, he said, adding that the capital city approved the adoption of the multi-model e-ticket system using IT service leasing. Hải highlighted that the system will be integrated with automated toll collection, parking facilities, and services beyond the capital region.

He also underscored the need to build specific ticketing policies for each service category while ensuring interoperability with both passenger transport services and other service types.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hà Nội Metro Khuất Việt Hùng pointed out the current limitations of automated ticket systems in Hà Nội and HCM City, where tickets for different lines cannot be used interchangeably.

He said the new integrated e-ticket system will enable seamless transfers between urban rail lines and between rail and bus services, while offering smarter payment options.

Hùng also revealed ticket purchases could be made via the national identification app VNeID by September 15.

With the dual aims of enhancing passenger experience and reducing operational costs, transport management and operation agencies have made the rollout of the automated ticket system a top priority.

Beyond metro lines, public transport projects including buses and parking facilities are also piloting automated ticket systems featuring new technologies. — VNA/VNS